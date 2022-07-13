Ayesha Omar’s latest video has won her fans’ hearts

Ayesha Omar has established herself as one of the industry’s leading ladies and fashionistas.

The Yalghaar actor’s massive fan base and legion of admirers attest to her popularity.

The 40-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a sweet video of herself and a friend strolling the picturesque streets of New York.

Advertisement

Ayesha Omar, a Lollywood diva, has established herself as one of the industry’s leading ladies and fashionistas.

Also Read Ayesha Omer’s Sizzling Photoshoot Goes Viral The stunning TV actor, model, and dancer, Ayesha Omer has always impressed...

The Yalghaar actor’s massive fan base and legion of admirers attest to her popularity. Not only that, but Ayesha has many celebrity fans and friends from all over the world.

The 40-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a sweet video of herself and a friend strolling the picturesque streets of New York.

“Who’s curious about the #metaverse and #nfts ??? I know I am. And a lot of you are too! It’s where the world is going? Ran into my buddy @justin_bratton in #nyc and thought it would be nice to go live and chat about our current projects and future one, which includes Rebelling in the Metaverse as #metarebel s and creating our own Nfts! Stay tuned for more,” the Yalghaar actor.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

Rehbra, directed by Amin Iqbal and produced by Saira Afzal, appears to be a complete entertainer as well as an action-packed film. The film, which revolves around the story of Danish and Bubbly, is a rollercoaster ride of romantic outings and thrilling fight sequences.

Advertisement

Also Read Ayesha Omer having the time of her life in New York Ayesha Omer know the art of Mesmerizing her fans with her...

Ayesha Omar has received praise for her performance in the drama serial Habs, which also stars Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan.