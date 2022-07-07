Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ayesha Omer having the time of her life in New York

Ayesha Omer having the time of her life in New York

Articles
Advertisement
Ayesha Omer having the time of her life in New York

Ayesha Omer having the time of her life in New York

Advertisement

 

  • Ayesha Omer know the art of Mesmerizing her fans with her style
  • this time around, the fashionista left her fans speechless with adorable photos from her New York vacation. 
  • Taking to Instagram, the Habs star shared numerous photos of herself eating and visiting beautiful location
    • Advertisement

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar has certainly mastered the art of always looking stunning, and this time around, the fashionista left her fans speechless with adorable photos from her New York vacation.

Also Read

Ayesha Omer hints at getting married
Ayesha Omer hints at getting married

Ayesha Omer is all set to get married  There is some speculation...

The Karachi Se Lahore star is quite the globe trotter, as evidenced by her enthralling Instagram feed, dabbling in various roles and dropping major fashion goals.

Taking to Instagram, the Habs star shared numerous photos of herself eating and visiting beautiful locations. She also posed for and shared photos with her girl gang.

““Cause we were raised to see life as fun and take it if we can….” Ode to my family – @thecranberries.

Advertisement

That’s the first song I sang on stage in Lahore. Solo. Many many years ago. And then years later, today, in 2013, I won a @luxstylepk award for my first ever music album produced by @thefaisalrafi ⚡️????

Beautiful day in Nyc with my girls @lilanejad @missdaniellelg”, captioned the Yalgaar actor.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

Advertisement

Rehbra, directed by Amin Iqbal and produced by Saira Afzal, appears to be a complete entertainer as well as an action-packed film. The film, which revolves around the story of Danish and Bubbly, is a rollercoaster ride of romantic outings and thrilling fight sequences.

Also Read

Ayesha Omer’s Sizzling Photoshoot Goes Viral
Ayesha Omer’s Sizzling Photoshoot Goes Viral

The stunning TV actor, model, and dancer, Ayesha Omer has always impressed...

Ayesha Omar has received praise for her performance in the drama serial Habs, which also stars Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry received wise counsel regarding Lilibet and Archie
Prince Harry received wise counsel regarding Lilibet and Archie
"Irréversible" trailer teases the experimental thriller's chronological
Prince William & Kate continued to be the most favoured Royals
Prince William & Kate continued to be the most favoured Royals
Mahira Khan's top 5 Dance Video that Goes Viral
Mahira Khan's top 5 Dance Video that Goes Viral
Top 5 Pakistani films with the highest grossing in 2022
Top 5 Pakistani films with the highest grossing in 2022
Throwback: Sania Mirza dazzles fans as she speaks Punjabi
Throwback: Sania Mirza dazzles fans as she speaks Punjabi
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story