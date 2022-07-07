Ayesha Omer having the time of her life in New York

Ayesha Omer hints at getting married
Ayesha Omer is all set to get married There is some speculation...
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar has certainly mastered the art of always looking stunning, and this time around, the fashionista left her fans speechless with adorable photos from her New York vacation.
The Karachi Se Lahore star is quite the globe trotter, as evidenced by her enthralling Instagram feed, dabbling in various roles and dropping major fashion goals.
Taking to Instagram, the Habs star shared numerous photos of herself eating and visiting beautiful locations. She also posed for and shared photos with her girl gang.
““Cause we were raised to see life as fun and take it if we can….” Ode to my family – @thecranberries.
That’s the first song I sang on stage in Lahore. Solo. Many many years ago. And then years later, today, in 2013, I won a @luxstylepk award for my first ever music album produced by @thefaisalrafi ⚡️????
Beautiful day in Nyc with my girls @lilanejad @missdaniellelg”, captioned the Yalgaar actor.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Rehbra, directed by Amin Iqbal and produced by Saira Afzal, appears to be a complete entertainer as well as an action-packed film. The film, which revolves around the story of Danish and Bubbly, is a rollercoaster ride of romantic outings and thrilling fight sequences.
Ayesha Omar has received praise for her performance in the drama serial Habs, which also stars Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.