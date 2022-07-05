Ayesha Omer hints at getting married

Ayesha Omer is all set to get married

There is some speculation on her part that she will marry in 2023.

Pakistani public is very excited and curious to know about the name of the lucky guy, who is going to be the groom of our stunning actress

Advertisement

Ayesha Omar is a well-known actress, model, singer, and brand ambassador for numerous clothing and cosmetics companies. She is one of the best actresses who has won three major awards, including the Lux Style Awards, the Ary Film Awards, and the International Pakistan Prestige Award for the year’s style icon. Ayesha’s daring photoshoots are currently trending on social media.

Also Read Ayesha Omer got angry after being trolled for BTS video from Rehbra shoot Some Internet users made harsh comments about Ayesha Omar and Ahsan Khan...

Ayesha is a modern-day strong woman who has reached the pinnacle of her career after much struggle and sacrifice throughout her life. She was sexually and mentally harassed, but she never revealed anything about it. She also stated that our lives are very unpredictable because she witnessed a serious accident in which her car collided with another vehicle and she witnessed all of the events. She stated, “My entire life flashed before my eyes, and I will never forget that horrible incident.”

Ayesha Omer is 40 years old, but she has yet to marry. There is some speculation on her part that she will marry in 2023. This is big news for her fans and followers because no one knows about any of her relationships or bonds. She is seen partying and gossiping with many actors, but they are all her friends, and the majority of them are already married.

Advertisement

Also Read Ayesha Omer’s Sizzling Photoshoot Goes Viral The stunning TV actor, model, and dancer, Ayesha Omer has always impressed...

Pakistani public is very excited and curious to know about the name of the lucky guy, who is going to be the groom of our stunning, beautiful- inside out and adorable actress. Ayesha shared some lines about her feelings on her social media account and said “Like the legend of the phonics, All ends with beginnings, what keeps the planet spinning, the force from the beginning”.

Advertisement