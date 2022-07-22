Ayeza Khan accused by her brother’s ex-fiance for destroying relationship

Advertisement
Articles
  • Aruba Tariq claims that Ayeza Khan’s brother Ahad is a cheater and his family is a liar.
  • She also says her husband’s family mistreats their servants.
  • She further claimed that Ahad was in a relationship with actress Sarah Khan.
Strong claims made against popular actress Ayeza Khan by her brother Ahad’s former fiancée Aruba Tariq have caused a stir. When Aruba Tariq detailed the encounter in detail on her Facebook page, the incident came to light. According to Aruba Tariq, she and Ayeza’s brother had had a romantic relationship, and he (Ahad) proposed to her.

She continued by saying that their wedding preparations were in full swing, but they decided against getting married because Ayeza’s brother Ahad is a cheater and his family is a liar. She also revealed that Ayeza’s brother was not even graduated, despite what his family had claimed about his education and employment.

Ahad is totally dependent on Ayeza Khan, she charged, accusing him of doing so. She further revealed that the Pyare Afzal actress despises her husband’s family and is a terrible mother.

Aruba also disclosed that Ayeza’s family mistreats their servants and they didnt even give job to any person who belongs to “Ahl E Tashee” sect. She also said that all their servants run away within the short period of three months.

Additionally, she said that Sarah Khan was dating Ayeza Khan’s brother.

