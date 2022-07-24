Ayeza Khan becomes the first Pakistani celebrity to hit 12 million on IG

Ayeza Khan has reached another milestone on Instagram by becoming the first Pakistani star to have 12 million followers.

She surpassed the 11 million follower threshold in January of this year

Khan received messages of support from her admirers on Instagram as she celebrated her accomplishment.

Advertisement

The captivating personality and stunning, elegant appearance of Pakistan’s most prominent actress, Ayeza Khan, have won over a sizable fan base.

Fans are fascinated by the star’s enticing Instagram account, which she possesses at age 31. The Laapata actor is one of Pakistan’s entertainment industry’s fashionistas and a consummate actress.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor, who has stunning looks and a lovely personality, has reached another milestone on Instagram by becoming the first Pakistani star to have 12 million followers.

Ayeza Khan surpassed the 11 million follower threshold in January of this year, gaining a million followers in just six months.

The Mehar Posh actor reached the 10 million Instagram follower mark last September.

Advertisement

Khan received messages of support from her admirers on Instagram as she celebrated her accomplishment.

Also Read