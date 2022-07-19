Ayeza Khan praises Imran Abbas for hitting 7mn followers on Insta

Imran Abbas congratulated for reaching 7 million followers on Instagram.

Ayeza Khan is the most followed celebrity in Pakistan with over 11 million followers.

Due to their magnetic on-screen chemistry, Ayeza Khan and Imran Abbas have been regarded as Lollywood favourites. They’ve played a couple in a number of shows, including Koi Chand Rakh, Dharkan, and Mohabbt Tumse Nafrat Hai.

Recently Imran Abbas posted a story on his Instagram account to thank his fans for hitting 7 million followers.

He wrote, “Lots of love to each of my 7 million followers Imran Abbas.”

Imran Abbas was congratulated for reaching 7 million followers by Instagram’s most followed celebrity, Ayeza Khan, who has over 11 million followers.

The star of Meray Pass Tum Ho posted congrats on his Instagram story. While recounting how Abbas had helped her set up an Instagram account back in the day she claimed that It’s all due to my prayers.

Ayeza wrote, “Yeh sab mere duaoo ke wajha se ha, apne mee Instagram banakr mujhpe Ehsan kia thakuch saaalo pehlay”

Imran Abbas replied to her and said that he was pleased to have created the Instagram account for Pakistan’s most popular celebrity.

Imran wrote, “Ehsan yaad rakhne aur Duaaon ka shukriya meri Super Star!. So proud of myself for making Pakistan’s most followed celebrity’s account at instagram and thats yours.. Btw password change ker liya ys wohi hai?”

