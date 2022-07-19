Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan praises Imran Abbas for hitting 7mn followers on Insta

Ayeza Khan praises Imran Abbas for hitting 7mn followers on Insta

Articles
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan praises Imran Abbas for hitting 7mn followers on Insta

Ayeza Khan

Advertisement
  • Imran Abbas congratulated for reaching 7 million followers on Instagram.
  • Ayeza Khan is the most followed celebrity in Pakistan with over 11 million followers.

Due to their magnetic on-screen chemistry, Ayeza Khan and Imran Abbas have been regarded as Lollywood favourites. They’ve played a couple in a number of shows, including Koi Chand Rakh, Dharkan, and Mohabbt Tumse Nafrat Hai.

Advertisement

Recently Imran Abbas posted a story on his Instagram account to thank his fans for hitting 7 million followers.

He wrote, “Lots of love to each of my 7 million  followers Imran Abbas.”

Imran Abbas was congratulated for reaching 7 million followers by Instagram’s most followed celebrity, Ayeza Khan, who has over 11 million followers.

The star of Meray Pass Tum Ho posted congrats on his Instagram story. While recounting how Abbas had helped her set up an Instagram account back in the day she claimed that It’s all due to my prayers.

Ayeza wrote, “Yeh sab mere duaoo ke wajha se ha, apne mee Instagram banakr mujhpe Ehsan kia thakuch saaalo pehlay”

Advertisement

Imran Abbas replied to her and said that he was pleased to have created the Instagram account for Pakistan’s most popular celebrity.

Imran wrote, “Ehsan yaad rakhne aur Duaaon ka shukriya meri Super Star!. So proud of myself for making Pakistan’s most followed celebrity’s account at instagram and thats yours.. Btw password change ker liya ys wohi hai?”

Also Read

Ayeza Khan’s dance video goes viral; fans love her moves 
Ayeza Khan’s dance video goes viral; fans love her moves 

Ayeza Khan's dance video went viral on social media. Fans are in...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry recalls 'disinterest' of Chelsy Davy in his 'prince' title
Prince Harry recalls 'disinterest' of Chelsy Davy in his 'prince' title
Prince Harry shares thoughts on wedding of King Charles and Camilla
Prince Harry shares thoughts on wedding of King Charles and Camilla
Alia responds to Pathaan smashing Brahmastra's box office record
Alia responds to Pathaan smashing Brahmastra's box office record
Top Netflix movies and series to watch this February 2023
Top Netflix movies and series to watch this February 2023
Kevin O'Neal famous TV actor Dead at 77
Kevin O'Neal famous TV actor Dead at 77
Mahi Baloch flaunts her glam look in latest viral pictures
Mahi Baloch flaunts her glam look in latest viral pictures
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story