Ayeza Khan’s dance video goes viral; fans love her moves 

Ayeza Khan’s dance video went viral on social media.

Fans are in love with her moves.

Lollywood actress Resham was also spotted with her in a video.

Ayeza Khan stunned her fans with her amazing dance moves. The actress can be seen flaunting her classical moves during her shoot.

The legendary Lollywood actress, Resham was also spotted with Ayeza having a great time grooving on the sets of the shoot.

She is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram in Pakistan with 11.9 million followers. The iconic, mother-of-two turned inspiration for women with an empowering post on self-love and strength.

From bridal wear to luxury festive outfits, the actress usually chooses traditional and laid-back outfits with a trendy touch of millennial style. Ayeza is always ahead of trends and sure knows how to pull off eastern looks.

The Mere Pas Tum Ho actress shared the video on her Instagram and captioned it with, “Starstruck kinda day, What a charisma, she is soooo beautiful and above all a beautiful human being, and @sonarafiq my partner in crime can’t wait to reveal what we done together…”

Take a look!

Previously, the Koi Chnaand Rakh actress celebrated Eid-ul-Adha with her family and friends and shared lovely photos with her fans.

