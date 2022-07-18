Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan’s dance video goes viral; fans love her moves 

Ayeza Khan’s dance video goes viral; fans love her moves 

Articles
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan’s dance video goes viral; fans love her moves 

Ayeza Khan’s dance video goes viral; fans love her moves 

Advertisement
  • Ayeza Khan’s dance video went viral on social media.
  • Fans are in love with her moves.
  • Lollywood actress Resham was also spotted with her in a video.
Advertisement

Ayeza Khan stunned her fans with her amazing dance moves. The actress can be seen flaunting her classical moves during her shoot.

The legendary Lollywood actress, Resham was also spotted with Ayeza having a great time grooving on the sets of the shoot.

She is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram in Pakistan with 11.9 million followers. The iconic, mother-of-two turned inspiration for women with an empowering post on self-love and strength.

From bridal wear to luxury festive outfits, the actress usually chooses traditional and laid-back outfits with a trendy touch of millennial style. Ayeza is always ahead of trends and sure knows how to pull off eastern looks.

The Mere Pas Tum Ho actress shared the video on her Instagram and captioned it with, “Starstruck kinda day, What a charisma, she is soooo beautiful and above all a beautiful human being, and @sonarafiq my partner in crime can’t wait to reveal what we done together…”

Take a look!

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Previously, the Koi Chnaand Rakh actress celebrated Eid-ul-Adha with her family and friends and shared lovely photos with her fans.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Also Read

Ayeza Khan’s royal bridal look goes viral; see photos 
Ayeza Khan’s royal bridal look goes viral; see photos 

Ayeza Khan treated fans with her latest bridal look. Mother-of-two turned inspiration...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
4th Commissioner’s Karachi Marathon held in Karachi
4th Commissioner’s Karachi Marathon held in Karachi
Watch: Suhana Khan looks stylish in black silk dress
Watch: Suhana Khan looks stylish in black silk dress
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter express love for Prince Harry and Meghan
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter express love for Prince Harry and Meghan
Gavin Rossdale raves over daughter Daisy Lowe for her 34th birthday
Gavin Rossdale raves over daughter Daisy Lowe for her 34th birthday
King Charles expected to react to Harry and Meghan allegations
King Charles expected to react to Harry and Meghan allegations
Kate Middleton teases some interesting news about her royal work on Instagram
Kate Middleton teases some interesting news about her royal work on Instagram
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story