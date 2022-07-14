Ayeza Khan’s royal bridal look goes viral; see photos

Ayeza Khan treated fans with her latest bridal look.

Mother-of-two turned inspiration for women with an empowering post on self-love and strength.

She looked absolutely amazing in the deep red bridal outfit.

Ayeza Khan, the diva of the Pakistani showbiz industry, exudes royal bridal looks in her latest photoshoot.

She is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram in Pakistan with 11.9 million followers. The iconic, mother-of-two turned inspiration for women with an empowering post on self-love and strength.

From bridal wear to luxury festive outfits, the actress usually chooses traditional and laid-back outfits with a trendy touch of millennial style. Ayeza is always ahead of trends and sure knows how to pull off eastern looks.

Recently, the Mere Pas Tum Ho actress appeared in a bridal photoshoot and left her fans in awe with her stunning look.

She looked absolutely amazing in the deep red bridal outfit with traditional golden jewelry. Her glamorous make-up and center-parted hairdo enhanced her look.

Previously, the Koi Chnaand Rakh actress celebrated Eid-ul-Adha with her family and friends.

