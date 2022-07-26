Ayeza Khan’s video of jumping on the trampoline goes viral

Ayeza Khan is currently taking a break from acting and is on a vacation mode.

She is currently in Pennsylvania, having the time of her life with her family and keeps on sharing her precious moments with her audience

She uploaded a video of her jumping on a trampoline with a caption “Jump to the sky ????”

Ayeza Khan, who has worked tirelessly in Lollywood, has achieved the pinnacle of success because to her stunning appearance and exceptional acting ability.

With 12 million followers, the Meray Paas Tum Hou actor currently holds the record for most popular Pakistani star on Instagram.

Ayeza Khan is currently in Pennsylvania, having the time of her life with her family and keeps on sharing her precious moments with her audience and it is Ayeza's enthralling Instagram feed that continues to make her a fan favourite – be it her beautiful photoshoots, countless celebration or sneak peek of her upcoming dramas. This time was no exception either.

She uploaded a video of her jumping on a trampoline with a caption "Jump to the sky ????".

On the work front, Ayeza Khan had been praised for her performance in the Ramadan drama serial Chaudhry and Sons opposite Imran Ashraf.

