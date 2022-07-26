Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan’s video of jumping on the trampoline goes viral

Ayeza Khan’s video of jumping on the trampoline goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan’s video of jumping on the trampoline goes viral

Ayeza Khan’s video of jumping on the trampoline goes viral

Advertisement
  • Ayeza Khan is currently taking a break from acting and is on a vacation mode. 
  • She is currently in Pennsylvania, having the time of her life with her family and keeps on sharing her precious moments with her audience
  • She uploaded a video of her jumping on a trampoline with a caption “Jump to the sky ????”
Advertisement

Ayeza Khan, who has worked tirelessly in Lollywood, has achieved the pinnacle of success because to her stunning appearance and exceptional acting ability.

With 12 million followers, the Meray Paas Tum Hou actor currently holds the record for most popular Pakistani star on Instagram.

Ayeza Khan is currently in Pennsylvania, having the time of her life with her family and keeps on sharing her precious moments with her audience and  it is Ayeza’s enthralling Instagram feed that continues to make her a fan favourite – be it her beautiful photoshoots, countless celebration or sneak peek of her upcoming dramas. This time was no exception either.

She uploaded a video of her jumping on a trampoline with a caption “Jump to the sky ????”.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Advertisement

On the work front, Ayeza Khan had been praised for her performance in the Ramadan drama serial Chaudhry and Sons opposite Imran Ashraf.

Also Read

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor vacations in Pennsylvania
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor vacations in Pennsylvania

Ayeza Khan is taking a break from her incredibly busy schedule. she...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
"Underworld" is one of the best monster movies we ever noticed
Harry and Meghan are ready for new 'fun' Netflix series after damaging Firm
Harry and Meghan are ready for new 'fun' Netflix series after damaging Firm
"Psychokinesis" movie shakes up the superhero genre
Pathaan writer reveals the lines that make him 'cringe'
Pathaan writer reveals the lines that make him 'cringe'
'Dragonslayer' to release in 4K Ultra HD with exciting features
'Dragonslayer' to release in 4K Ultra HD with exciting features
Fast X trailer getting legacy of the original cast back together
Fast X trailer getting legacy of the original cast back together
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story