Ayeza Khan’s video of jumping on the trampoline goes viral

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor vacations in Pennsylvania
Ayeza Khan is taking a break from her incredibly busy schedule. she...
Ayeza Khan, who has worked tirelessly in Lollywood, has achieved the pinnacle of success because to her stunning appearance and exceptional acting ability.
With 12 million followers, the Meray Paas Tum Hou actor currently holds the record for most popular Pakistani star on Instagram.
Ayeza Khan is currently in Pennsylvania, having the time of her life with her family and keeps on sharing her precious moments with her audience and it is Ayeza’s enthralling Instagram feed that continues to make her a fan favourite – be it her beautiful photoshoots, countless celebration or sneak peek of her upcoming dramas. This time was no exception either.
She uploaded a video of her jumping on a trampoline with a caption “Jump to the sky ????”.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
On the work front, Ayeza Khan had been praised for her performance in the Ramadan drama serial Chaudhry and Sons opposite Imran Ashraf.
Advertisement
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.