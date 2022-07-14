Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aymen Saleem On A Vacation In Britain

Aymen Saleem On A Vacation In Britain

Articles
Advertisement
Aymen Saleem On A Vacation In Britain

Aymen Saleem Rising Actress recent vacation details

Advertisement

 

  • The Chupke Chupke actress Aymen Saleem  is currently on vacation in Britain.
  • She has been posting pictures of her trip on social media.
  • While posting her pictures she wrote  Sun feels very nice on my coffee, she wrote on Instagram and ended the post with the hashtag wimbledon2022.
    • Advertisement

Aymen Saleem, a Pakistani actor and model, has been updating her fans with stunning photos from her trip to London.

Also Read

The Chupke Chupke actress is currently on vacation in Britain, and she has been posting pictures of her trip on social media. Aymen can be seen enthralling her fans while posing with a coffee at Wimbledon, one of the world’s top tennis tournaments.

Sun feels very nice on my coffee, she wrote on Instagram and ended the post with the hashtag wimbledon2022.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Aymen Saleem (@aymen.saleem)

Aymen wore her western swimsuit with white sneakers and a mousy-colored purse for the snaps.

Advertisement

Also Read

Aymen Saleem and Sidra Niazi in London
Aymen Saleem and Sidra Niazi in London

Aymen Saleem is one of the new actresses who just got into...

Meanwhile, her fans reacted to the post by praising her stunning beauty.

Other celebrities, such as Affan Waheed and Sidra Niazi, have recently been spotted in London. The TV stars put their best fashion foot forward when they shared photos from their international trip.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story