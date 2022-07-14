Aymen Saleem On A Vacation In Britain

The Chupke Chupke actress Aymen Saleem is currently on vacation in Britain.

She has been posting pictures of her trip on social media.

While posting her pictures she wrote Sun feels very nice on my coffee, she wrote on Instagram and ended the post with the hashtag wimbledon2022. Advertisement

Aymen Saleem, a Pakistani actor and model, has been updating her fans with stunning photos from her trip to London.

Also Read

The Chupke Chupke actress is currently on vacation in Britain, and she has been posting pictures of her trip on social media. Aymen can be seen enthralling her fans while posing with a coffee at Wimbledon, one of the world’s top tennis tournaments.

Sun feels very nice on my coffee, she wrote on Instagram and ended the post with the hashtag wimbledon2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Aymen Saleem (@aymen.saleem)

Aymen wore her western swimsuit with white sneakers and a mousy-colored purse for the snaps.

Advertisement

Also Read Aymen Saleem and Sidra Niazi in London Aymen Saleem is one of the new actresses who just got into...

Meanwhile, her fans reacted to the post by praising her stunning beauty.

Other celebrities, such as Affan Waheed and Sidra Niazi, have recently been spotted in London. The TV stars put their best fashion foot forward when they shared photos from their international trip.