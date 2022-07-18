Advertisement
Aymen Saleem reveals her 'awkward' moment with Arslan Naseer

  • Aymen Saleem reveals her relationship with Arslan Naseer.
  • “So I and Arslan have always been just costars,” she said.
  • Their fans have been shipping them ever since Chupke Chupke debuted.
Aymen Saleem who was last seen in the popular drama Paristan has cleared the air regarding her relationship with co-star and friend Arslan Naseer.

In an Instagram question asked by a fan, she said, “So I and Arslan have always been just costars/friends. In fact, I’d like to request fan pages to not to treat us as a couple. It can get very awkward and uncomfortable. I hope you guys can respect and understand that.”

The duo has a large following, and their admirers have been shipping them ever since Chupke Chupke debuted.

Arsalan shared his opinion on Valentine’s Day earlier this year on his Instagram stories. calling today a curse.

Fans are in love with their chemistry after they were in two Ramzan special serials together. Many fan pages shared their edited pictures and clips of the couple.

