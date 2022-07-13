Ayushmann Khurrana posts buck moon photo from his Europe vacation

Ayushmann Khurrana recently gained acclaim for his performance in Anek.

Ayushmann Khurrana recently gained great acclaim for his performance as undercover spy Joshua in Anek, directed by Anubhav Sinha. He has, however, enjoyed a well-deserved vacation with his family. The actor, along with his wife Tahira Kashyap and children Virajveer and Varushka, followed in the footsteps of his Bollywood peers and traveled to Europe. Now, it looks like the star is taking a break and having a good time while looking at the brightest moon of 2022.

Ayushmann Khurrana recently shared a photo of himself on Instagram stories, in which he is seen staring at the moon. Meanwhile, he captioned the photo, “What did I just see?” He did, however, tell another story in which we can see a beautiful image of the moon. He captioned it, “The buck moon. The brightest moon of 2022.”

The actor recently uploaded a shirtless selfie of himself standing by the balcony, which sparked outrage on the internet. Fans and a number of famous people, like Kartik Aaryan, responded to his message.

The star captioned the photographs he shared, “Where am I? Wrong answers only. ” Fans were also reminded of Ranbir Kapoor’s famous towel sequence from his debut flick Saawariya. He decided to play a fun game with his followers while flaunting his muscular physique. while netizens made amusing comments. His industry pals reacted to the photo as well, with Arjun Kapoor writing, “Andheri.” followed by a fire emoticon. “Mere kamre mein,” Kartik Aaryan added. “Secs before the Saawariya drop,” said Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, his next film will be Doctor G, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah, and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles. It is set to be released on June 17, 2022. Aside from that, he is working on An Action Hero,” which will also star Jaideep Ahlawat. It is set to be released on December 2, 2022.

