Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, son, and dog in tracksuits at airport

The Khurrana family was photographed at Mumbai International Airport.

Their dog Peanut stole the show as he played with photographers.

The four-person family all arrived in tracksuits and looked like they were going on a holiday.

Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, and their children appear to be on vacation. Afternoon, the four-person family was photographed at Mumbai International Airport. However, it was their dog Peanut that stole the show and captured everyone’s attention. Ayushmann and his family all arrived in tracksuits and were photographed together, dishing out family goals.

Also Read Sara Ali Khan to star in Dream Girl alongside Ayushmann Khurrana? The directors of Dream Girl have opted to maintain Ayushmann Khurrana as...

While Ayushmanna and his wife Tahira wore beige and white tracksuits, their children looked cute in grey and pink tracksuits. They were also carrying backpacks and appeared to be well prepared for a holiday. Tahira cradled Peanut in her arms as their son and daughter played.

Ayushmann and Tahira posed for the photographers with their children before entering the airport terminal. Check out the photos of the Khurrana family at the airport below:

Ayushmann was most recently seen in Anek, which did not perform well at the box office. Ayushmann will portray a medical professional alongside Rakul Preet Singh in his next film, Doctor G.

Advertisement

Previously, Debuting with ‘Vicky Donor,’ Ayushmann Khurrana made his name in the best actors of Bollywood. However before coming towards acting he won the reality show ‘Roadies.’ He also worked as a radio host and conducted interviews with celebrities.

Ayushmann recently claimed that he auditioned for a role in one of the TV shows back when he was younger. The actor further revealed in an interview that he auditioned for a Balaji show. He couldn’t recall the show’s name properly. But it was either ‘Kasauti Zindagii Kayy’ or ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.’

Also Read Ayushmann Khurrana auditioned for Balaji before coming towards films Ayushmann recently claimed that he auditioned for a role in one of...