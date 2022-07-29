Azaan Sami Khan promotes his father’s upcoming song ‘Alvida”

Adnan Sami Khan deleted all the photos from his Instagram feed and wrote ‘Alvida’.

But he later shared a poster of his upcoming song named Alvida.

Now people are speculating that this might be his last song.

Advertisement

Azaan Sami Khan is a well-known Pakistani star. His fans were going crazy over his remarkable execution in the show Ishq e Laa. Individuals were fainting over the science of Azaan and Yumna Zaidi.

Azaan Sami Khan has been an exceptionally glad child. Over and over we have seen Azaan valuing his dad and calling him his tutor.

As of late, Adnan Sami Khan erased all the photographs from his Instagram feed and composed ‘Alvida’, prompting numerous hypotheses that Khan is equipping to leave the business.

Yet, he later shared a banner of his impending tune named Alvida. Presently individuals are estimating that this may be his last melody and the Dholki vocalist is set to say goodbye to his singing profession.

Azaan Sami Khan took it to his gram advancing his dad’s forthcoming tune and shared the banner.

However, netizens were not prepared to advance Adnan’s melody and expressed that they won’t advance a backstabber or a foe of Pakistan.

Advertisement

While other savaged him for being a Pakistani government operative.

Azaan Sami Khan has been administering over the hearts of individuals since the time he began chipping away at screen.

Azaan has graced the business with a decent mix of ability, following his legacy from his brilliantly skilled guardians.

He further succeeded with each new undertaking that is raised him higher than ever of notoriety and gain prevalence huge amounts at a time.

Also Read Zaheer Ahmed confesses his involvement with a gang, check out here! Zaheer Ahmed has admitted to being a member of a gang. After...

Advertisement