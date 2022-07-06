Babar Azam praises the latest film by Fahad Mustafa

Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli yet again
Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, has given the actor Fahad Mustafa’s newest film high acclaim. The film will hit theatres later this month.
The captain expressed his excitement for the film’s debut in a tweet; in which he thanked Mustafa and his crew for their efforts in filming the movie.
Kya bat hai mere bhai @fahadmustafa26
Ki. More power to you and your entire team. ✨️ https://t.co/nwqoAE6KoTAdvertisement
— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) July 6, 2022
It reads, “Kya bat hai mere bhai @fahadmustafa26 ki (what a performance by my brother Fahad Mustafa). The cricket captain congratulated the entire team; and added, “More power to you.”
Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, a movie starring Mustafa and Mahira Khan; and directed by Nabeel Qureshi, will be released on July 10 in time for Eid ul Adha.
