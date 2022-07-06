Babar Azam praises the latest film by Fahad Mustafa

Babar Azam tweets praise for Fahad Mustafa’s new movie.

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad to release this Eid ul Adha — on July 10.

The film’s director is Nabeel Qureshi and starring Mustafa and Mahira Khan.

Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, has given the actor Fahad Mustafa’s newest film high acclaim. The film will hit theatres later this month.

The captain expressed his excitement for the film’s debut in a tweet; in which he thanked Mustafa and his crew for their efforts in filming the movie.

Kya bat hai mere bhai @fahadmustafa26

Kya bat hai mere bhai @fahadmustafa26

Ki. More power to you and your entire team. ✨️ https://t.co/nwqoAE6KoT — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) July 6, 2022

It reads, “Kya bat hai mere bhai @fahadmustafa26 ki (what a performance by my brother Fahad Mustafa). The cricket captain congratulated the entire team; and added, “More power to you.”

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, a movie starring Mustafa and Mahira Khan; and directed by Nabeel Qureshi, will be released on July 10 in time for Eid ul Adha.

