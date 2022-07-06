Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Babar Azam praises the latest film by Fahad Mustafa

Babar Azam praises the latest film by Fahad Mustafa

Articles
Advertisement
Babar Azam praises the latest film by Fahad Mustafa

Babar Azam praises the latest film

Advertisement
  • Babar Azam tweets praise for Fahad Mustafa’s new movie.
  • Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad to release this Eid ul Adha — on July 10.
  • The film’s director is Nabeel Qureshi and starring Mustafa and Mahira Khan.
Advertisement

Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, has given the actor Fahad Mustafa’s newest film  high acclaim. The film will hit theatres later this month.

The captain expressed his excitement for the film’s debut in a tweet; in which he thanked Mustafa and his crew for their efforts in filming the movie.

 

Also Read

Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli yet again
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli yet again

Babar once again surpasses Kohli. He has maintained his top spot in...

It reads, “Kya bat hai mere bhai @fahadmustafa26 ki (what a performance by my brother Fahad Mustafa). The cricket captain congratulated the entire team; and added, “More power to you.”

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, a movie starring Mustafa and Mahira Khan; and directed by Nabeel Qureshi, will be released on July 10 in time for Eid ul Adha.

Also Read

Babar Azam is best batsman in world: Simon Doull
Babar Azam is best batsman in world: Simon Doull

Simon says Babar is the best batsman at present. Babar is currently...

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry mocked again by Jimmy Kimmel after his memoir
Prince Harry mocked again by Jimmy Kimmel after his memoir
Huma Khawaja reveals the reason of not getting married
Huma Khawaja reveals the reason of not getting married
Taylor Swift guitar, Eminem shoes among items in charity auction
Taylor Swift guitar, Eminem shoes among items in charity auction
Bow Wow wants a hip hop union for rappers
Bow Wow wants a hip hop union for rappers
late 'Glee' star Corey Monteith started using aged 13
late 'Glee' star Corey Monteith started using aged 13
Feroze Khan sent notice for defamation case against fellow actors
Feroze Khan sent notice for defamation case against fellow actors
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story