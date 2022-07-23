Baby Bump Album by Pregnant Mandy Moore Before Second Child

Mandy Moore is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The singer previously revealed she had been “really sick” during her first pregnancy.

She and Goldsmith tied the knot in November 2018.

The bun is baking! Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are growing their family; and she’s sharing updates on her growing baby belly!

After the conclusion of her acclaimed NBC series This Is Us in June 2022; Moore revealed for the first time that she and her husband were expecting their second child.

As a mother of two, the next chapter of my life—one that was tremendously significant—is about to begin. the singer gushed next to a picture of the couple’s kid, Gus, sporting a “Big Brother” T-shirt; adding, “and are we ever so truly thankful and delighted.” This September, Baby Boy Goldsmith 2 will be released. Tour will be a little different than I had anticipated; but I can’t wait and Gus will be the BEST big brother ever! Xo.”

Later the same week, Moore displayed her burgeoning tummy through Instagram Story; giving followers their first look at her expanding belly. When asked about her first trimester; the New Hampshire native said that she had been “very unwell” but was now “glad to be feeling better so I can move my body.”

The Princess Diaries actress, who married the Dawes musician in November 2018; previously experienced a similar morning sickness when carrying her first child, son Gus. Moore spoke her about some of the most severe symptoms she experienced throughout her first trimester; a few months before his birth in February 2021.

At November 2020, she said as much on “The Jess Cagle Show” on SiriusXM. “I was pretty unwell in the beginning”. Since I was at home, I did not have to skip work. I have no idea how ladies manage it. Literally as soon as I woke up, I felt miserable.

The “Candy” singer admitted that the worst of it had apparently gone despite the fact; that she had “stayed in bed all day” and “couldn’t eat.” As a result, she had lost a large amount of weight. “Now, I feel considerably better. I feel like my energy has returned; and I’m doing well,” she continued. There were no issues.

Moore has been open about wanting to continue expanding her family; as soon as feasible despite her health issues from the past. In a March 2021 interview for the “Informed Pregnancy Podcast,” she remarked; “I’ve told to my husband so many times — and basically everyone who has come by that would listen; — I’m like, “I can’t wait to do it again.” “Despite how terrifying the trip was, I miss it. It makes me sad that I can’t go back and experience it all over again.

When Moore watched the This Is Us season finale in May; her pregnancy bulge was hardly noticeable. The actress posed with the rest of the group; while wearing a stylish high-waisted blue suit and a black laced top.

In June 2022, Moore shared a picture of her expanding baby belly on Instagram Stories; while wearing a black and white checkered sports bra and coordinating leggings. She said in the caption of the photo, “I was pretty unwell for my first trimester again; but delighted to be feeling better so I can move my body and rock my fave collab. “I can’t wait to trek like this when I go back to California!”

