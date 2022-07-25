Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bakhtawar episode 2 features Real-Life incident

Bakhtawar episode 2 features Real-Life incident

Articles
Advertisement
Bakhtawar episode 2 features Real-Life incident

Bakhtawar episode 2 features Real-Life incident

Advertisement
  • Yumna Zaidi starrer Bakhtawar moves quickly.
  • Episode 2 showed us a very bad thing that happened in Pakistan.
  • In the scene, Parveen was killed by a man as she went home from work. 
Advertisement

Yumna Zaidi starrer Bakhtawar moves quickly, and it looks like we will see Bakhtawar’s whole life’s journey by the end of the drama.

With Bakhtawar getting a job as a bus hostess, we thought episode 2 might be over, but it showed us a very bad thing that happened in Pakistan.

In the scene, Parveen was killed by a man as she went home from work.

This happened in Faisalabad, where Umar Daraz killed a bus hostess named Mahwish Arshad.

A security guard working for the same company for turning down his marriage proposal.

The incident was a clear example of how patriarchal thinking is still common in our society.

Advertisement

People were heartbroken after seeing the episode where Parveen died because of a petty man and his ego.

Also Read

Yumna Zaidi shares her enchanting photoshoot with her fans
Yumna Zaidi shares her enchanting photoshoot with her fans

Yumna Zaidi is a Pakistani actress and model. She has 5.9 million...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Throwback: Hania Amir dance video that goes viral - Watch Video
Throwback: Hania Amir dance video that goes viral - Watch Video
Throwback: Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s dance goes viral
Throwback: Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s dance goes viral
Saba Qamar Slays in a Blingy Suit with Boss Lady Vibes
Saba Qamar Slays in a Blingy Suit with Boss Lady Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Shines in Tangy Orange Outfit
Rakul Preet Singh Shines in Tangy Orange Outfit
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's return to ABC is unlikely
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's return to ABC is unlikely
Trevor Noah reveals THIS Beyoncé song turns out his life song
Trevor Noah reveals THIS Beyoncé song turns out his life song
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story