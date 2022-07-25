Bakhtawar episode 2 features Real-Life incident

Yumna Zaidi starrer Bakhtawar moves quickly.

Yumna Zaidi starrer Bakhtawar moves quickly, and it looks like we will see Bakhtawar’s whole life’s journey by the end of the drama.

With Bakhtawar getting a job as a bus hostess, we thought episode 2 might be over, but it showed us a very bad thing that happened in Pakistan.

In the scene, Parveen was killed by a man as she went home from work.

This happened in Faisalabad, where Umar Daraz killed a bus hostess named Mahwish Arshad.

A security guard working for the same company for turning down his marriage proposal.

The incident was a clear example of how patriarchal thinking is still common in our society.

People were heartbroken after seeing the episode where Parveen died because of a petty man and his ego.

