Ban on the movie Lafangey gets uplifted

The Central Board of Film Censors has approved lafangey for screening in cinemas on Eid-ul-Azha.

Lafangey was barred from being released in Pakistan because the censor board deemed it “unfit” for the country’s audience.

However, Mani, who stars in the film, believes that there is nothing unique about Lafangey.

Advertisement

According to unnamed sources, the Central Board of Film Censors has approved another Pakistani film for screening in cinemas on Eid-ul-Azha.

Also Read Movie Lafangey release gets banned The movie Lafangey was all set to be released on this Eid...

So far, however, there has been no official confirmation of this development from the censor board.

The film’s title is Lafangey, and the news was confirmed by people close to the production.

“This is to inform you all that film Lafangey has received a clearance after full board review at Islamabad censor board. We will be releasing Lafangey on Eid-ul-Azha. Inshallah! Thank you for all the concern and support,” a Pakistani publication quoted a key member of the PR team of the movies as saying.

Lafangey was barred from being released in Pakistan because the censor board deemed it “unfit” for the country’s audience. However, Mani, who stars in the film, believes that there is nothing unique about Lafangey.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media, Mani said that the Sindh Censor Board had requested a cut in the film, which they complied with and removed. However, the Punjab Censor Board put a ban on it without watching it in full. He added: “They only watched about 45 minutes of the film and banned it.”

The film stars Sami Khan, Mani, Mubeen Gabool, Saleem Miraj and Nazesh Jahangir in the lead roles. Also Read Lafangey was banned earlier this week. A horror-comedy by genre, the film contained elements of humor that we’ve seen air on the big screen in the past, but are definitely eyebrow-raisers, especially in the current social climate. The title track of the film even states that the film is quite risky.

Advertisement