Baywatch cast reunite for David Hasselhoff’s 70th birthday.

Their ensemble has been pictured looking unrecognisable.

Celebrity faces were present in large numbers to celebrate at a Calabasas restaurant

Advertisement

Baywatch ensemble has been pictured looking unrecognisable following their reunion for David Hasselhoff’s 70th birthday.

Over the weekend, the actor hosted a magnificent celebration with some of his co-stars, his closest friends, and family.

On his special day in California, David, who is best known for his role as lifeguard Mitch Buchannon in Baywatch, posed for pictures.

Alongside Parker Stevenson, Kelly Packard, David Chokachi, and Jeremy Jackson, the well-known TV personality smiled and appeared young.

Celebrity faces were present in large numbers to celebrate at a Calabasas restaurant as David blew out the candles on his three-tier cake.

Despite more than three decades having passed since Hoff made his Baywatch debut, he continues to have his distinctive brunette hair and excellent looks.

Advertisement

David, who was a main character on the show from 1989 to 2000 and made a brief cameo in 2017, dressed down in a shirt and slacks.

In one photo, he was cuddling up to 47-year-old Kelly, who portrayed fellow lifeguard April Giminski on the popular programme.

She captioned an Instagram picture of the two of them together, each looking dramatically different, “Happy birthday to the man, the myth, the legend!”

Kelly chose a relaxed khaki jacket while still flaunting her trademark blonde hair and holding hands with David.

“Today is a hero of mine’s 70th birthday! Never have you met a man who is more giving, kind, and skilled! I’m so glad we got to join you in your celebration! It’s also nice to see my cast mates and friends “Kelly continued.

Another David, 54, who portrayed Cody Madison on the programme, was seen grinning with David in other party photos.

Advertisement

Even though he appeared to be a little older, David still had the long blonde hair that made his Baywatch character famous.

David stated, “It was great to celebrate David’s 70th, he’s such a beautiful human being with so much love to offer with the world.

Other people in the pictures included Jeremy Jackson, who has grown much since his days on the programme as the youthful Hobie Buchannon.

In the role of Mitch’s kid from 1991 to 1999, Jeremy, who is now 41, costarred with Hasselhoff.

The actor has lost most of his youthful aspect; he now has a thick beard, curly hair, and has bulked up in the gym.

Parker Stevenson, who on the programme played Craig Pomeroy (April Giminski’s boyfriend), completed the cast by joining David.

Advertisement

The Baywatch actor, now a 70-year-old silver fox, was spotted at the party laughing and hugging his former co-star.

It follows David’s admission that he had sold his treasured Knight Rider automobile to a distraught man for merely £150,000.

From 1982 to 1986, David portrayed high-tech criminal fighter Michael Knight on the television series Knight Rider, whose iconic car became instantly recognisable all over the world.

Also Read Baywatch actress Alexandra Daddario got married Baywatch actress Alexandra Daddario is married to producer Andrew Form. Indian fans...