Bebe Rexha and ITZY collaborate on ‘Break My Heart Myself.’

  • The remix version of Break My Heart Myself featuring ITZY will be released on July 29th at 12am EST worldwide.
  • Bebe Rexha, an American singer, teased the music video on social media.
  • Break MY Heart Myself was released as part of Bebe Rexa’s second album Better Mistakes in May 2021.
The music genre of the song is R&B/Soul, Pop, and it originally featured popular music artist Travis Barker.

Yeji and Ryujin of the Korean girl group ITZY used the song for a dance cover performance earlier this year.

Bebe Rexha expressed her joy to fans on Instagram, writing, “Break My Heart was always my favourite song off of Better Mistakes, but it was never released as a single.

“I’m thrilled that more people are getting involved.” She also thanked ITZY for their dance performance in the music video.

After the release of the trailer, people were already grooving to the much-anticipated remix.

People clearly can’t wait to see the entire music video because, of course, it’s the unexpected collaboration.

