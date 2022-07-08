Bella Hadid almost missed her Paris Fashion Week Show

Bella Hadid took to Instagram to share that her presentation was almost cancelled.

The supermodel misplaced her passport en route to Paris Fashion Week.

Balenciaga’s 51st Couture Collection premiered celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Naomi Campbell, and others.

Bella Hadid almost did not make it to the Paris Fashion Week on time. Recently, Hadid took to Instagram to share that things were about to go wrong before her big show at the Fashion Week.

The 25-year-old supermodel posted several pictures of herself standing on a balcony along with one of the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday.

Hadid wore low-rise trousers, a white crop top, and a black jacket in her artistic photos. The stylish sunglasses were without a doubt the focal point of her ensemble.

Along with the pictures, the model revealed how her most recent presentation was almost cancelled because she misplaced her passport and almost did not make it to Paris in time to walk the runway for Balenciaga’s 51st Couture Collection. “Lost my passport. got a new passport. landed at 530am. shoot at 7. show at 12,” Hadid wrote in her caption. She remarked, “Made it by the skin of my teeth.” Hadid penned a caption. Made it by the skin of my teeth, she remarked.

Things worked out in her favour, as she eventually rocked the runway after arriving at the destination with 90 minutes to spare.

Hadid donned an exquisite emerald green gown with a bow fastened to her chest, long black gloves, and the outfit to the show.

In terms of the spectacular show, in addition to Hadid’s appearance, the company premiered a number of well-known celebrities on the catwalk, including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Naomi Campbell, and others.

The broadening of the horizons of their favourite celebrities at the show startled and delighted fans of the celebrities.