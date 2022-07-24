Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s honeymoon in Paris, Inside photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s honeymoon in Paris, Inside photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s honeymoon in Paris, Inside photos

Articles
Advertisement
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s honeymoon in Paris, Inside photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s honeymoon in Paris, Inside photos

Advertisement
  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck flew to Paris for their honeymoon.
  • Their children joined them for making it a family outing.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck left for their honeymoon in Paris after getting married in a private ceremony in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

Days after getting married on Sunday, July 17, the couple was sighted in France on Thursday, July 21.

As they made their way to a beautiful supper, the couple was seen walking hand in hand through the city’s streets. Opez, 52, was dressed in a bright crimson wrap dress with loose tendrils surrounding her face and a bun in her hair.

The following day, Affleck was seen holding his wife’s hand once more in Paris during a less formal outing.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Honeymoon Photo Album: Their Post-Wedding Getaway to Paris and More

The couple had their arms wrapped around each other as they prepared to board a river cruise on Saturday.

Also Read

Ben Affleck spotted nods off during his honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez in Paris
Ben Affleck spotted nods off during his honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez in Paris

Ben Affleck was photographed during his honeymoon  in Paris Affleck and Jennifer...

Advertisement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Honeymoon Photo Album: Their Post-Wedding Getaway to Paris and More

The singer of “Waiting for Tonight” wore a white dress with a vibrant floral print, and her husband sported a light blue button-down shirt with navy pants.

Their children joined them on their honeymoon, making it a family outing. While out and about, the newlyweds were joined by Affleck’s kids with Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, as well as Lopez’s twins with Marc Anthony, Max and Emme, both 14 years old.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry and Meghan criticized for bullying family for money
Prince Harry and Meghan criticized for bullying family for money
Susan Lucci can't imagine dating after her hubby Helmut Huber's death
Susan Lucci can't imagine dating after her hubby Helmut Huber's death
Prince William visited Princess Diana's crime scene tunnel
Prince William visited Princess Diana's crime scene tunnel
Zainab Shabbir looks captivating in mayoon outfit
Zainab Shabbir looks captivating in mayoon outfit
Katrina Kaif Ibiza holiday pics with Ranbir Kapoor were leaked
Katrina Kaif Ibiza holiday pics with Ranbir Kapoor were leaked
Hiba Bukhari leaves fans spellbound with new photos
Hiba Bukhari leaves fans spellbound with new photos
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story