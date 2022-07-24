Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s honeymoon in Paris, Inside photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck flew to Paris for their honeymoon.

Their children joined them for making it a family outing.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck left for their honeymoon in Paris after getting married in a private ceremony in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

Days after getting married on Sunday, July 17, the couple was sighted in France on Thursday, July 21.

As they made their way to a beautiful supper, the couple was seen walking hand in hand through the city’s streets. Opez, 52, was dressed in a bright crimson wrap dress with loose tendrils surrounding her face and a bun in her hair.

The following day, Affleck was seen holding his wife’s hand once more in Paris during a less formal outing.

The couple had their arms wrapped around each other as they prepared to board a river cruise on Saturday.

Also Read Ben Affleck spotted nods off during his honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez in Paris Ben Affleck was photographed during his honeymoon in Paris Affleck and Jennifer...

Advertisement

The singer of “Waiting for Tonight” wore a white dress with a vibrant floral print, and her husband sported a light blue button-down shirt with navy pants.

Their children joined them on their honeymoon, making it a family outing. While out and about, the newlyweds were joined by Affleck’s kids with Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, as well as Lopez’s twins with Marc Anthony, Max and Emme, both 14 years old.