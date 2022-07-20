Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Vegas wedding witness comments on their ’emotional’ vows

Bennifer and Ben Affleck tied the knot in an intimate Vegas wedding with all their children present to witness their nuptials.

The couple first got together in the early 2000s but broke off their engagement in 2004.

They rekindled their romance two decades later in 2021 and subsequently held their wedding at the iconic

Ben Affleck and Jennifer startled the world when they reunited last year, and again when they sealed the knot in a small Las Vegas ceremony attended by their children. Jennifer Lopez confirmed the wedding with an Instagram photo showing her wedding ring as she slept in bed, as well as a statement in her newsletter including further information.

Lopez wrote, “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” while referring to her decades-long romance with Ben Affleck. The couple first got together in the early 2000s but broke off their engagement in 2004. They rekindled their romance two decades later in 2021 and subsequently held their wedding at the iconic A Little White Chapel on the weekend. Lopez detailed in her newsletter, “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives.”

In a chat with Good Morning America, via ET, Kenosha Portis who was a witness at the chapel noted that the pair were very emotional throughout the ceremony, “As they were reading each other vows, they were very sweet. They both were emotional. They cried to each other. The kids were right there behind them.” Portis added, “Everything was very sleek and beautiful,” as she marvelled at Lopez’s beauty, “She was stunning.”