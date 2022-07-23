Ben Affleck is given a secret message on Jennifer Lopez’s T-shirt

Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Jennifer Lopez wore a special shirt for a dance class on Saturday.
  • It was paired with a meaningful message about her relationship with Ben Affleck.
  • The “Marry Me” actress married the actor over the weekend in Las Vegas.
Jennifer Lopez’s exercise attire has a beautiful message.

Before leaving for her honeymoon in Paris, the “Marry Me” actress, who turns 53 on Sunday ;went to a dancing lesson in Los Angeles. Her white shirt revealed some profound ideas about her relationship with her new husband Ben Affleck.

The relaxed, knotted look read “Love > Fear”; maybe alluding to her reluctance to rekindle her 20-year-old romance with the actor and producer.

In fact, she admitted to People in February that the couple “had a little bit of apprehension”; about starting a relationship again.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer recalls the moment: “We were both like; “Wow, we’re so thrilled and we don’t want any of it to come into play again.”

Fortunately, their gamble paid off, as Affleck, 49; and Lopez wed last weekend in a shock ceremony in Las Vegas.

The celebrity combined her significant blouse with vivid purple “Super Flare” leggings from Niyama Sol ($108); which consist of 86 percent recycled water bottles, for her dancing class outing.

She completed the ensemble with huge black sunglasses by Otra, clunky white shoes by The Kooples; and a black Hermès Birkin bag to add a touch of luxury to her activewear.

For the dancing lesson, the “Jenny from the Block” singer also wore her wedding band; which she initially shared on Instagram earlier this week.

According to Lopez, “We have to be extremely mindful of those things because we’re older, smarter; have more experience, are in various stages of our life, and now have kids.”

It’s lovely how different it seems from how it did years ago.

