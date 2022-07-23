Ben Affleck spotted nods off during his honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez in Paris

Newlywed Ben Affleck was photographed dozing off on a Seine River sightseeing trip in Paris.

The “Gone Girl” actor and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, are currently sightseeing in the City of Lights. The couple’s children, Seraphina, Violet, Max, and Emme, went on the cruise with them.

While on their honeymoon, the pair has not been afraid to show their love for one another. Earlier last week, the two were photographed kissing and cuddling in close proximity to the Elysée Palace.

The power couple had supper the night before with some of their children at the upscale Paris restaurant Le Matignon, where they were seen making out.

Fans were shocked earlier this month when Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, revealed they were married in A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.

The famous couple began dating after working together on the film “Gigli” in 2001, and they got engaged the following year. After the wedding was delayed, the couple divorced in 2004.

Affleck later wed actress Jennifer Garner from “Alias,” with whom he has three kids: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10. He then dated “SNL” producer Lindsay Shookus and Cuban actress Ana de Armas, whom he had met on the filming of their movie “Deep Water,” after they finalised their divorce in 2018.

Lopez wed singer Marc Anthony in June 2004 shortly after her engagement ended; the couple had twins Emme and Max, born in 2008. Eventually, the couple got divorced.

Later, the “Jenny from the Block” singer started dating Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez; the two even got engaged before breaking up in April 2021.

