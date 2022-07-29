Advertisement
Ben Affleck’s daughter resembles Jennifer Garner.

  • Violet Garner is the eldest child of the Alias star and Argo actor Ben Affleck.
  • She has been spotted hanging out with Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband in Paris.
  • The 17-year-old girl is said to be handling her father’s divorce with maturity and poise.
The vacation to Paris that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had together made news due to the adorable moments that they shared.

In the midst of this, a young girl gained notoriety on the internet due to the fact that she had an uncanny likeness to Jennifer Garner, who is Ben’s ex-wife.

Marca reports that Violet Garner is the eldest child of the Alias star and Argo actor Jennifer Garner.

She has been spotted recently hanging out with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Paris while they are on their honeymoon following their wedding in Las Vegas.

Violet could be seen giving the singer and actress a bear embrace in the photographs that were shared on social media.

This demonstrated conclusively that she did not object to her father remarrying the woman he had been in love with for the rest of his life.

According to the report, a source close to Ben disclosed that the 17-year-old girl had been handling the new chapter in her father’s life with the appropriate amount of maturity and poise.

 

