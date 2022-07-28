Bernard Cribbins died at age 93, just months after his wife’s death

Bernard Cribbins died at age 93, just months after his wife’s death. Cribbins participated in a number of adored television programs and acted as station porter Albert Perks in 1970 classic The Railway Children.

His passing came after that of his wife, Gillian, in October of last year, according to a statement released by his representative today.

93-year-old beloved actor Bernard Cribbins OBE has away, according to Gavin Barker Associates.

His career lasted seven decades and included a wide variety of projects, including the narration of “The Wombles,” “The Railway Children,” and the Carry On series, as well as the hit song “Right Said Fred” from the 1960s.

He continued to work well into his 90s, most recently making appearances in the CBeebies shows “Old Jack’s Boat” and “Doctor Who.” Gill, his wife of 66 years, passed away last year.

There is no denying Bernard’s contribution to British entertainment. All those who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him will sincerely miss him since he was exceptional and typified the finest of his generation.

Thanks to his work on TV shows like The Wombles, where he narrated all 60 episodes, Cribbins rose to popularity among viewers.

Additionally, he made more than 100 appearances on the venerable kids’ TV program Jackanory.

The actor played a spoon salesman in the television shows Fawlty Towers, Last of the Summer Wine, and Coronation Street.

In the reimagined Doctor Who, Cribbins played Wilfred Mott, the grandfather of Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble, the Doctor’s companion.

In a Christmas special in 2007, he revived the part alongside David Tennant as the Doctor and Kylie Minogue as his companion.

Along with TV, Cribbins also appeared in the 1967 remake of Casino Royale, several Carry On films, and the Alfred Hitchcock thriller Frenzy.

The multifaceted celebrity also had a great music career and a series of hit tracks, including the comedic tunes Right Said Fred and Hole In The Ground from 1962.

Hardworking Cribbins continued to labor well into his 80s and once said, “I love it. I can’t stop. What’s the point?

In spite of getting married to Gill in 1955, the couple unfortunately struggled to conceive after Gill had a miscarriage.

When news of her death was released last year, friends referred to the couple as “devoted” to one another.

Cribbins received the JM Barrie Award and an OBE in 2011 for his contributions to theater and children’s television, respectively.

Russell T. Davies, the showrunner of Doctor Who, has led the outpouring of condolences for the venerable actor.

I’m very fortunate to have known him, he remarked. I appreciate everything, old soldier. The world has lost a legend.

Tim Burgess, the main singer of The Charlatans, wrote: “Goodbye, Bernard Cribbins. Travel safely.

TV station Gold posted a photo of the Fawlty Towers actor along with the statement: “Our hearts go out to Bernard Cribbins’ family and friends as they mourn his untimely death at the age of 93.

Since he made a notable cameo in Fawlty Towers, we’ll be enjoying a cheese salad for lunch. While Cribbins, according to actor Mark Gatiss, “there was no one quite like,”

A superb comedy actor with a remarkable seam of sadness and genuine heart, according to Gatiss, a Doctor Who writer.

“From Wombles to Wilf, from Sellers to Star Turn.”

I once praised his great performance in Hammer’s She to him.

He was about 90 years old and headed out to play 5 aside that afternoon.

