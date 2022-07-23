Alicia Silverstone gave birth to her son, Bear Blu Jarecki, in 2011.

In 2012, she fed him like a bird and wrote that he “crawls across the room to attack” her mouth when she eats.

The Clueless actress split from her husband in February 2018.

Advertisement

Bear’s way of life Since giving birth to her kid in 2011; Alicia Silverstone has been talking openly about her parenting style.

“On May 5 at 7:50 a.m., my husband and I gave birth to our 7 lb 15 oz. baby boy, Bear Blu Jarecki. We are three in love,” the Clueless actress said at the time on her blog. “I’m incredibly appreciative of the love, support, well wishes, and positive energy; you all brought my way throughout my pregnancy. It has been fantastic. Thank you everyone!

The actress caused a stir when she fed the infant like a baby bird; when he was 10 months old.

“I just had a great breakfast that included miso soup, steaming collard greens and radish drizzled with flax oil; cast iron mochi wrapped in nori on the exterior, and some grated daikon. Yum!” the Californian captioned a video in 2012. I gave Bear the mochi; and a small amount of soup’s vegetables straight from my lips. It’s both his and my favourite.

Also Read Watch: Jim Carrey sexually abusing Alicia Silverstone When Alicia Silverstone was 19, Jim Carrey was accused of "sexually abusing"...

The Kind Mama author continued by saying that when she eats, Bear “crawls across the room to assault” her mouth.

Advertisement

At the time, Silverstone said, “This footage was shot around a month; or two ago when he was a bit unsteady. He is currently groping my lips to take the meal.

The Golden Globe contender has kept a record of her son’s life; including his transition to veganism and his mischievous antics.

After 20 years of marriage, Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki divorced in February 2018. The former Miss Match liked going back into dating despite finding her divorce “heartbreaking”; she told Redbook four months later.

At the time, Silverstone told the publication, “I go on dates, and I find it really intriguing meeting interesting; bright, varied individuals. “I’m ecstatic to be open and accessible for whatever comes next. Of course, there are many aspects of it that are unclear. What does this mean? I ask my pals when I get on the phone.

Also Read Jim Carrey explained his motive for quitting acting Jim Carrey has announced his retirement from acting, at least for the...