Bevin Prince lost her husband William Friend after he was hit by lightning

Bevin Prince lost her husband William Friend after he was struck by lightning in North Carolina during the holiday.

The CEO of the multiplatform digital media firm Bisnow, friend was 33 years old.

According to reports from regional media outlets citing local authorities, Friend was hit on July 3 at 3:15 p.m. near Masonboro Island outside of Wilmington.

Someone flagged down the marine units from the Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office as they were on a normal patrol, according to WECT. Before being taken to an ambulance, cops performed CPR on a friend.

According to officials, first responders tried to revive him for 20 minutes before he was pronounced dead. No more incidents of injury were reported.

“With profound regret, we share some extremely tough news: Will Friend, who brought Bisnow to new heights as CEO, passes away aged 33,” wrote Bisnow in a social media post expressing their condolences.

