Beyonce loses weight to look ‘too skinny’ for a movie poster

The director remarked that he had never been asked to make an actress look bigger.

Beyonce, the 40-year-old pop queen played Foxxy Cleopatra in the comedy film “Austin Powers in Goldmember” in 2002.

According to the film’s makeup artist Kate Biscoe, she reportedly requested that the poster be redone since she thought she had been overly thinned out.

She told Vulture: “When we were shooting, someone brought her a poster that would be promoting the movie. He showed it to her, like, ‘Do you like it?” And she was kind of like, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘What’s the matter?” And she says, ‘You made me too skinny. It’s not me.’ Then she did this hourglass shape. And he said, ‘Okay, we’ll fix that.'”

The art director remarked that he had never been asked to make an actress look bigger before, but he was eager to carry out the request even though it would cost “thousands of dollars,” Kate continued. Beyonce then left to record a scene.

She added: “She walked away to go do the scene, and I looked at him and smiled, like, “Is that the first time that you’ve ever had an actress ask to make her body bigger?” He was like, ‘Yes. It’s going to cost me thousands of dollars, but I am going to do it.’”