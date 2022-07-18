Beyonce rejected to appear thin on the poster for Austin Powers

Cardi B supports Beyonce as she makes her first TikTok
Beyonce has gained more than 3.3 million followers since joining TikTok. On...
Beyonce, a singer, and actress played Foxxy Cleopatra in Austin Powers in Goldmember in 2002. She didn’t want to deviate from the image of her role or herself, as she appeared excessively thin on the movie poster.
According to the film’s makeup artist, Kate Biscoe, the singer complained that she appeared too thin in the movie poster, media reported.
“You made me too slim, she complains. “It’s not me,” stated Biscoe.
“Then the singer and actress did this hourglass shape. And he said, ‘Okay, we’ll fix that.’ She walked away to go do the scene, and I looked at him and smiled, like, ‘Is that the first time that you’ve ever had an actress asks to make her body bigger?'”
“He was like, ‘Yes. It’s going to cost me thousands of dollars, but I am going to do it.’ Of course, they did it because it’s Beyonce!“
Her second film role was in Austin Powers in Goldmember. At the time, she was still building her solo career and was becoming the force she is today.
Earlier, the singer and actress surprised fans by revealing the cover art for her new album, Renaissance.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.