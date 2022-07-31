Beyonce ‘Renaissance’ album finally out

Beyonce released her seventh solo album, ‘Renaissance,’ on Thursday evening.

She called out those who leaked the album two days early.

Beyonce praised her fans for their patience.

“So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together,” she remarked. I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection. “

Beyonce said, “I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me.“

In conjunction with her previous solo album, ‘Lemonade,‘ Beyonce created a 65-minute film comprising numerous music videos.

Beyonce released the album’s cover artwork earlier this month, which depicts her atop the silhouette of a bright horse. Beyonce penned in a letter accompanying the artwork:

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. “

“A place to scream, release, and feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel unique and strong. “

Since ‘Lemonade’ was published in 2016, Beyonce has released four albums, none of which are full studio solo albums. In 2018, she released ‘Everything Is Love‘ with her husband Jay-Z under the name the Carters; in April 2019, she released ‘Homecoming,‘ an album of her 2018 headlining performance at Coachella; and in the summer of that year, she released ‘The Lion King: The Gift,‘ a companion album to the Disney film that featured several new Beyonce songs.

