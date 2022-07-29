Beyonce seems to hint at Jay Z’s cheating scandal and lift fight on new album

Beyoncé’s new album reportedly makes references to Jay Z’s cheating scandal and his epic staircase fight with her sister Solange.

After it was leaked two days earlier, the 40-year-old singer dropped her long-awaited seventh studio album, “Renaissance,” at midnight on Thursday (28.07.22).

She conceded that “nobody’s perfect” and that they “don’t need the world’s acceptance,” which her 21-year marriage to rapper Jay Z, 52, seemed to allude to, according to fans and detractors.

Beyoncé also sings: “Boy, I know you can’t help but to be yourself around me, yourself around me. And I know nobody’s perfect so I’ll let you be, I’ll let you be.

“It’s the way that you wear your emotions on both of your sleeves, ’til the face you make when I tell you that I had to leave.”

The singer famously referred to the extramarital affair as “Becky with the good hair” in her 2016 visual album “Lemonade,” which was the first time she openly discussed her husband’s adultery.

Jay Z brought up the scandal a year later, saying it had caused him to “go into survival mode” and “shut down emotionally,” which led to him cheating.