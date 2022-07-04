Bhumi Pednekar posts sizzling photos in an asymmetric orange co-ord outfit.

The actress began her birthday month by posting stunning selfies.

She’s 33 and can’t keep her cool this month.

Bhumi Pednekar is once again making a fashion statement on social media as she shares her sizzling pictures in an asymmetric orange co-ord set.

This month, the actress turns 33, and she can’t keep her cool. The actress started the month of her birthday by taking some very stylish pictures of herself. The actor from the movie Raksha Bandhan shared photos from a photoshoot on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

Her orange outfit, and printed shirt are getting a lot of attention on the internet. Bhumi chose a bikini with a plunging neckline that showed off her chest, a halter neckline, scalloped edges, crochet knit fabric, and two strings wrapped around the waist. The cropped design of the bralette also showed off Bhumi’s toned midriff. Bhumi’s crocheted bikini top came from Preach Crochet Room.

Bhumi Pednekar’s next film will be Raksha Bandhan, which will be her second collaboration with Akshay Kumar after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Her upcoming works include of Bhakshak, Bheed, Lady Killer, Afwah, and Govinda Naam Mera.

