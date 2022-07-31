Big Boss S16: Salman Khan secures 8 trillion INR deal

Salman Khan has finalized a whopping 8 trillion INR contract for Big Boss S16.

This is thrice as much as his previous fee for hosting the previous season.

The Bollywood megastar is now the highest-paid actor in Asia.

Advertisement

Salman Khan is returning as the host for one more time of the unscripted tv series Big Boss. He has settled an incredible 8 trillion INR contract for Big Boss S16.

After the Bollywood megastar requested 10 trillion INR, many were uncertain about whether he’d be essential for the following season.

Presently it’s been affirmed according to Indian film pundit, Umair Sandu.

As the Bollywood entertainer gets an incredible INR 800 crore bargain for Big Boss S16, he’s presently the most generously compensated entertainer in Asia!

Also, we’re most certainly seeing Salman Khan in Big Boss S16.

At first, the interest began at 10 trillion INR.

Advertisement

This is threefold however much Salman Khan’s expense for facilitating the past time of the unscripted television show.

As per the reports, he said that he has not requested colossal raises in beyond couple of seasons.

Last year, he got 3.5 Trillion INR for Big Boss S15.

As fresh insight about one more time of Big Boss beating delivered is out, Pakistani fans are invigorated.

Numerous Pakistanis are aficionados of the Indian unscripted television show.

Unscripted tv is its very own interesting universe. It has individuals look into the individual existences of members, the show’s financial plans, and different subtleties of the unscripted TV drama’s impending seasons.

Advertisement