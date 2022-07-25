Billie Eilish doesn’t like being in recording studio

Billie Eilish doesn’t like being in a recording studio.

Billie Eilish doesn’t like being in a recording studio.

The 20-year-old pop sensation has already recorded two number-one albums, “Happier Than Ever” and “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” However, she said that she feels “embarrassed” when she records in studios since she frequently runs into other musicians.

She said: “I don’t like studios. I don’t like sessions. I don’t like (that) there’s a runner and he asks you what kind of food you want at so-and-so and he asks you if you want a LaCroix.

“I really have never liked the vibe of studios. There’s no windows. It smells like weed. There’s other artists there you bump into them, you look stupid. Then you’re embarrassed that they saw you when you looked stupid. I don’t know, it freaks me out. It truly gives me social anxiety.”

The “bad guy” hitmaker, who frequently works on music with her producer brother FINNEAS, said she has “no idea” what her career would include but dislikes the concept of working with numerous people. She also quipped that her brother is “so bothersome” because he is a workaholic.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she added: “‘I have no idea what is to come, she pondered. “That’s what so interesting about thinking about, “would you ever do this and that”, because we all as people feel like we’re all going to be the same thing always, forever, and it’s just not realistic. I did work with a lot of people for a couple of years, and I just really didn’t enjoy it, honestly. I just don’t. FINNEASEis so annoying. FINNEAS can work any time. The dude doesn’t get a break within himself, he doesn’t need it. For me, I go through phases of feeling really creative and actually getting stuff done, and then going through phases of nothing at all, musically.”