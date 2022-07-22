Billie Eilish puts on a sporty performance with brother Finneas at a local baseball game

Music took a back seat on Thursday as Billie Eilish took to the stands for a baseball match in Los Angeles.

Billie Eilish, an American singer, and her brother Finneas were spotted together at a baseball game in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Famed for her moody, atmospheric music and sombre lyrics, Billie appeared to be in high spirits as she tucked into a tray of food while urging them on to victory.

The Bad Guy hitmaker helped the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants in a close game at Dodger Stadium, which seats 56,000 people.

Billie, dressed in a Dodgers jersey, was accompanied by brother Finneas and a small group of friends as they watched the home team come from behind to win the game 9-6.

Billie looked stunning in a loose-fitting black T-shirt paired with a white baseball cap and heavily tinted sunglasses on another sunny day in southern California.

Billie became the festival’s youngest ever solo headliner when it returned in June for the first time in three years.