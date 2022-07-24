Advertisement
Edition: English
Billie Eilish releases two new 'Guitar Songs' tracks

Billie Eilish, the singer, made the official release of her new album titled “Guitar Songs”.

Billie Eilish, the singer, made the official release of her new album titled “Guitar Songs” on Friday, which includes two acoustic tunes titled “TV” and “The 30th.” This release comes on the heels of her unexpected live performance and the premiere of “TV” in the UK.

Today, Eilish communicated with her devoted audience, telling them, “Finneas and I really wanted these to be yours as soon as possible. So here they are! Performing ‘TV’ on tour was such a highlight for us too, so we took the audio from the first night we played it in Manchester and put it in the song.

Billie Eilish continued by saying, “I get shivers every time I hear it. Hope you love the songs and thank you for letting us share our music with you.”

Last month, while on her Happier than Ever world tour, which was completely sold out, she spoke about it.

Before she and her brother Finneas played it for the first time, Billie Eilish reminded the audience that “we haven’t played a new song live before it’s out since 2017 or 2018,” This was before they performed the song for the first time.

It ends with live sounds from her crowd, which were recorded a month ago at Manchester’s AO Arena, which can hold up to 21,000 people.

