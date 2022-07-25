Billy Magnussen joins Spy Kids reboot

Billie Eilish doesn’t like being in recording studio
Billy Magnussen is to star in Netflix’s ‘Spy Kids’ reboot.
The 37-year-old actor has joined the cast, which also includes Connor Esterson, Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, and Everly Carganilla.
In the most recent instalment of Robert Rodriguez’s well-known franchise, the world’s top secret agents’ kids unintentionally assist a strong game developer in unleashing a computer virus that gives him control over all of the world’s technology. It inspires the kids to train as spies so they can protect the planet and their parents.
With the help of his son Racer Max Rodriguez, Robert is scripting, directing, and producing the film.
Skydance, which will manage the project’s development and production, is producing with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger.
Three sequels to the 2001 film “Spy Kids,” which was well received by both reviewers and moviegoers, were produced.
Robert outlined the franchise’s ongoing appeal and why Netflix wanted to bring the show back.
The 54-year-old director explained: “My most rabid fanbase all these years, by far, has been my kid films. My ‘Spy Kids’ audience. These kids watch those movies over and over because they’re action films made for children and families, in particular at a time when they need empowerment.
“Netflix came to me because the ‘Spy Kids’ movies had done just so well on their service. They said ‘Could you make a series of films that do that?’ And I said, ‘I’d love to!'”
After directing the 2020 feature “We Can Be Heroes,” the movie is Rodriguez’s second family film for the major streaming service.
