Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover expecting their first child

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of Bhushan Patel’s 2015 horror film, Alone, and got married in April 2016. The actress is now pregnant with their first child.
One of B-most town’s adored couples is Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. The couple married in April 2016 in front of their family and close friends after meeting on the sets of Bhushan Patel’s 2015 horror film, Alone. The news that Bipasha and Karan are expecting their first child has just come to light.
The team will soon release a formal statement. A source close to the actor-couple claims that Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are very content and want to start a family soon.
On their anniversary earlier this year, Bipasha had taken to social media to express her love for the Dill Mill Gayye actor. “Thank you @iamksgofficial, for my smile on my face and in my eyes. From the day I met you it’s become brighter by a gazillion times. I love you now and beyond forever,” she captioned a video. Karan too wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for being mine and making me the luckiest, most joyful and the most loved person in the whole wide world! @bipashabasu I sleep every night thinking that I can’t possibly love you any more and then I wake up every morning feeling how silly I was last night because I definitely love you so much more now! It’s a vicious cycle! Happy 6th Anniversary my love!”
On the professional front, Surbhi Jyoti and Karan costarred in the online series Qubool Hai 2.0, and Bipasha appeared in the crime-thriller miniseries Dangerous.
Bipasha and Karan were both contacted by us. We haven’t heard back from them yet, though.
