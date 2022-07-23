Black or Red: Which look does Ananya Panday adore the most?

Ananya looked stunning in two monochromatic frocks.

She appeared in two different looks and left her fans in awe.

The 23-year-old wore Arpita Mehta sarees and an ethically crafted lycra suit.

Ananya Panday, the young and talented actor of Bollywood, treated her fans with her sizzling looks. She is queening around in these two beauties that we have set up for you.

Have you not yet watched the Liger movie? When your idols appear in promotional photos, you’ll be taking notes before you know it. Are you satisfied with the way your mood board for the upcoming party and wedding season looks now that Ananya started her fire show for the trailer debut yesterday?

This Room | 24 Astrid black dress with a halter-neck, both of which were styled by Meagan Concessio, had more to notice, such as the cross-over detail at the front, a wide cut-out that exposed the belly, and a thigh-high slit that looked sultry alongside the ruched aesthetic.

The deep, open back of this ethically crafted lycra suit is also worth noticing. Styled accessories for this midi dress were rings, hoop earrings, and strappy pointed-toe heels.

In her next look, the Student of the Year 2 star clad in a stunning crimson saree with exquisite sequin and crystal beaded decorations was shown next. The ethnic dress had tiers near to the hem that looked beautiful. The 23-year-old wore it with a bralette-style top and jewellery, including a choker necklace with several pendants, emerald-studded earrings, and a bracelet.

