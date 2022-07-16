Blake Lively poked fun at her husband Ryan Reynolds

Fans couldn’t stop laughing when the Gossip Girl star, 34, uploaded a snippet of Reynolds’ advertisement

In the commercial, the Deadpool star was seen standing in front of a Mint Mobile sign

Blake Lively poked fun at her husband Ryan Reynolds once more after viewing his most recent Mint Mobile commercial.

Fans couldn’t stop laughing when the Gossip Girl star, 34, uploaded a snippet of Reynolds’ advertisement for his phone company on her Instagram Story this week.

In the commercial, the Deadpool star was seen standing in front of a Mint Mobile sign. While promoting the brand’s newest family plan, he said, “I’ve asked my wife and plan member to back me up.”

As soon as another actor arrived onto the set instead of Lively, Reynolds said, “You’re not my wife.” The woman agreed and explained that she “stands in for [Lively] on set during the boring stuff”.

“I’m literally revolutionising the category,” Reynolds added.

Reacting to her husband ad, the Shallows actress said, “Darling, If you charged more, you could afford me,” she wrote. “Sorry, your real wife.”

She then referred to Reynolds’ comment about revolutionizing the category” before joking that he’d be sleeping on the couch.

“@vancityreynolds, my love, feel free to revolutionise the couch when you sleep on it tonight ! !,” she wrote, along with two emoticons of a hand shaped as a heart and a kiss icon.