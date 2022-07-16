Advertisement
  Blake Lively jokes about making her husband Ryan Reynolds sleep on couch
Blake Lively jokes about making her husband Ryan Reynolds sleep on couch

Blake Lively jokes about making her husband Ryan Reynolds sleep on couch

Articles
Blake Lively jokes about making her husband Ryan Reynolds sleep on couch

Blake Lively jokes about making her husband Ryan Reynolds sleep on couch

  • Blake Lively poked fun at her husband Ryan Reynolds
  • Fans couldn’t stop laughing when the Gossip Girl star, 34, uploaded a snippet of Reynolds’ advertisement
  • In the commercial, the Deadpool star was seen standing in front of a Mint Mobile sign
Blake Lively poked fun at her husband Ryan Reynolds once more after viewing his most recent Mint Mobile commercial.

Fans couldn’t stop laughing when the Gossip Girl star, 34, uploaded a snippet of Reynolds’ advertisement for his phone company on her Instagram Story this week.

In the commercial, the Deadpool star was seen standing in front of a Mint Mobile sign. While promoting the brand’s newest family plan, he said, “I’ve asked my wife and plan member to back me up.”

 

As soon as another actor arrived onto the set instead of Lively, Reynolds said, “You’re not my wife.” The woman agreed and explained that she “stands in for [Lively] on set during the boring stuff”.

“I’m literally revolutionising the category,” Reynolds added.

Here’s why Blake Lively jokingly warns husband Ryan Reynolds to sleep on couch
Reacting to her husband ad, the Shallows actress said, “Darling, If you charged more, you could afford me,” she wrote. “Sorry, your real wife.”

She then referred to Reynolds’ comment about revolutionizing the category” before joking that he’d be sleeping on the couch.

Here’s why Blake Lively jokingly warns husband Ryan Reynolds to sleep on couch
“@vancityreynolds, my love, feel free to revolutionise the couch when you sleep on it tonight ! !,” she wrote, along with two emoticons of a hand shaped as a heart and a kiss icon.

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
