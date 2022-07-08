Bob Dylan “Blowin’ In The Wind” sold for $1.77 million at auction

Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ In The Wind” sold for $1.77 million at auction

Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ In The Wind” sold for $1.77 million at auction.

The disc was Dylan’s first studio recording of the folk classic since 1962.

It was in the new Ionic Original audio format.

Advertisement

Bob Dylan only ever recorded one copy of the album “Blowin’ In The Wind” in 2021, and it sold for $1.77 million at auction on Thursday, above the estimate.

According to Christie’s, which handled the auction in London, the disc was Dylan’s first studio recording of the folk classic since 1962 and was in the new Ionic Original audio format.

The disc, which is kept in a wooden cabinet, has the etched autographs of mastering engineer Jeff Powell and Grammy Award and Nobel Prize recipient Joseph Henry ‘T Bone’ Burnett III, a musician and producer.

According to Christie’s, Bob Dylan allegedly wrote the song in under 10 minutes in a Greenwich Village café in New York City in 1962.

The estimate of 600,000 to 1 million pounds was surpassed by the hammer price of 1.2 million pounds ($1.44 million). The ultimate cost was 1.482 million pounds due to fees.

Also Read Universal Music obtains ‘Cosmik Debris’ guitarist Frank Zappa’s set Universal Music Group announced that it has reached a deal to pay...