Bob Rafelson, an influential figure dies at 89

Bob Rafelson, a key figure in the New Hollywood 1970s and two-time Oscar nominee for “Five Easy Pieces,” has passed away. He was 89.

Rafelson passed away in his Aspen residence. Gabrielle Taurek Rafelson, his wife, reported that he spent Saturday night with his family.

Together with the late Bert Schneider, Rafelson co-created the fictional pop music group and television series “The Monkees,” which earned him an Emmy in 1967 for outstanding comedy series.

Also Read Ellie Goulding visits Ukraine ‘It has been one of the greatest honors’ Ellie Goulding stated she recently travelled to Ukraine as the president's and...

However, he was perhaps best known for his work during the New Hollywood era, which saw a traditional studio system give way to a number of rebellious young voices and novel filmmaking techniques. During this time, he supported the careers of people like Martin Scorsese, Brian De Palma, Francis Ford Coppola, and Steven Spielberg and helped launch their careers.

Advertisement

Both “The King of Marvin Gardens” and “Five Easy Pieces,” about a wealthy pianist who yearns for a more working-class existence, were directed and co-written by Rafelson.