Bobby Brazier signed by EastEnders as bosses recast child of show legend.

Bobby is the son of TV host, Jeff Brazier.

Bobby Brazier, 19, joins the cast of the BBC1 soap opera as a “mischievous” member of the Slater family.

The tragic Big Brother star Jade Goody’s oldest kid has scored a part in EastEnders.

Bobby, a model, is the son of 43-year-old TV host Jeff Brazier and 27-year-old Jade, who passed away from cervical cancer in 2009.

After landing the part, Jade Goody’s actor son Bobby would be so proud, a buddy claimed last night.

Bobby will portray Freddie Slater, the son of Maureen “Little Mo” Slater, a recurring character.

This autumn, Albert Square will welcome him for lovers of the soap opera.

Jade would be so proud, according to Kate Lawler, who competed in Big Brother 2002 alongside Jade.

“I can already picture Bobby in EastEnders. His father has that accent, so I can picture him sounding like him.

“At the time she passed away, it was so tragic, and the older I get, the more tragic it seems,” Kate continued. But this is such a good thing.

Freddie, who hasn’t been seen in Walford since May 2006 when he was two years old, is currently being portrayed by model Bobby on camera.

He was created following the rape of Little Mo, played by Kacey Ainsworth. She declined to get an abortion, which resulted in the dissolution of her marriage to Perry Fenwick’s portrayal of Billy Mitchell.

Freddie is described as having “a truckload of difficulty” in addition to “a heart of gold.”

“I’m incredibly delighted to be joining the EastEnders cast, so far it’s been wonderful,” Bobby exclaimed. Everyone has been so lovely to me and has made adjusting here much simpler than I could have imagined.

It has always been a goal of mine to enter the acting field, so getting the chance to do it with EastEnders as a Slater is wonderful.

“I’m incredibly appreciative. I’ve been enjoying Freddie every minute so far, and I can’t wait to see what Walford has in store for him.

“Bobby is an incredible young addition to the EastEnders ensemble who brings heart and humility to the part, and I can’t wait for audiences to get to know him,” said executive producer Chris Clenshaw.

Jade rose to the position as the show’s biggest star despite being in fourth place in Big Brother 3.

Bobby is the oldest child born to Jade and Jeff. In 2004, they had a second son named Freddie, and soon after that, they broke up.

