Bollywood Live: Todays Latest Bollywood Celebrity News & Gossip

Celesti Bairagey, Alia's Doppelganger lands a role in a television show
Celesti will appear on Udti Ka Naam Rajjo, her debut television programme. Due to her resemblance to actor Alia Bhatt, Celesti Bairagey gained notoriety after a video of her was widely shared on social media recently. A recent interview with Celesti revealed that she actually landed the job thanks to a reel she created based on a moment from Alia's movie Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Shubeer Sen was not aware of his daughter Sushmita Sen's relationship
Actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen gained notoriety after Lalit Modi referred to her in love images as his "better half." The actor's father, retired Air Force officer Shubeer Sen, said he is not aware of any developments in the situation Despite Sushmita and Lalit later clarifying that they had not yet tied the knot.
Navya Naveli Nanda shares teaser of her advertisement debut on Insta
Navya Naveli Nanda has appeared in her first television commercial for a cosmetics company. She posted a video of herself unlocking her laptop while sitting on a chair, dressed in formals. The trailer for the advertisement, which has yet to appear, shows her discussing "personal worth."
Satish Kaushik believe one needs to come out of their zone to stay relevant
Satish Kaushik thinks that in order to be relevant in today's society, one must step outside of their comfort zone. The Scam 1992 actor believes it is crucial to connect with young people today. Kaushik's last film as a director was shot in Sitapur and was a story of Lal Bihari 'Mritak'.
Farah Khan wishes her pet dog Smoochy on his birthday
With its own Instagram account, Farah Khan frequently posts images and videos of her pet dog, Smoochy. She posted a video from Smoochy's birthday celebration on Friday. Smoochy is dressed up and shown in the video sniffing his personalised birthday cake.
Ranbir Kapoor says that Shamshera is the toughest movies he has done
Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor's forthcoming movie, is getting ready for release. Ranbir stated that the entire process was difficult both physically and mentally. The toughest movie he has ever made, he added. When discussing his physical transformation for the movie. [embedpost slug="ranbir-kapoor-wishes-to-direct-a-film-says-wife-alia-bhatt-can-be-the-producer/"] Shamshera is set in the 1800s in the
Ruchir Modi reacts to father Lalit Modi dating Sushmita Sen
Ruchir Modi responded a day after his father Lalit Modi made his relationship with Sushmita Sen public on Twitter. Stating that their family has a rule against discussing each other's private life. Ruchir said, "I prefer not to comment at all, to be very honest, as we don't comment on personal matters as a family policy."
Jacqueline Fernandez channeled 1992 Cindy Crawford in Pepsi's new ad
On Friday, Karan Johar shared an advertisement with Jacqueline Fernandez. Upon sharing the ad on Instagram, the director remarked, "Can't take my eyes off this new Pepsi Black ad." It's interesting to note that Jacqueline's appearance and the setting of the campaign are recreations of a Pepsi advertisement from 1992
Kangana Ranaut says her MUA thinks she resembles Indira Gandhi in Real
According to Kangana Ranaut, her makeup artist thinks she physically resembles Indira Gandhi. As she is portraying the late Indian PM in the film Emergency. David Malinowski the MUA says her jawline and features resemble those of India's first Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.
Sushmita Sen cleared that she is 'not married' on Instagram
Sushmita Sen has spoken out about her relationship with Lalit Modi. She responded to Lalit's admission from yesterday by posting a photo of herself and her two girls. After Lalit Modi revealed that they are dating, Sen ended her quiet.
Rhea Chakraborty sends cryptic message on Instagram regarding SSR
On Thursday, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister said that Rhea Chakraborty's entry into his life caused it to be irreparably damaged. Rhea wrote a mysterious message on Instagram on Friday regarding people who "point fingers" at other people.
Mouni Roy looks stunning in crimson satin saree
As a pioneer in the world of avant-garde fashion, Mouni Roy has never lagged behind the times. Mouni keeps her admirers in the loop by regularly publishing images and videos to her many social media profiles. She is equally at comfortable in western and traditional garb. She wears saree frequently and loves them. This time, the Bollywood actress wore a stunning red saree from the collection of designer Vvani Vats.
Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra's 'Baarish Aayi Hai' gets 1.4M views
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra recently announced their collaboration for a music video titled 'Baarish Aayi Hai'. The duo shared the posters of their upcoming song on their social media handles. Their relationship has always been the talk of the town post-Bigg Boss and fans root for them ardently. Their off-screen chemistry is already adored by their fans and watching them on-screen is absolutely a delight. Today, the couple's much-awaited music video 'Baarish Aayi Hai' has been released. Tejasswi and Karan's...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 becomes highest-rated reality show
Rohit Shetty has a Midas touch and it has been proven with each project he takes in hand. Be it a director, producer, or television host, he has always been a massive success. At present, he is busy shooting for his most popular reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12'. This stunt-based reality show is highly watched and loved by the audiences and every season has received an overwhelming response from the viewers. Its thrilling adventurous concept has hooked the attention...
Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad are the cool 'jazz cats' at a London club
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are dating each other for a while and look like they are going strong with their relationship. From frequent hangouts to cheering up for each other, Hrithik and Saba don’t miss out on a chance to paint the town red with their mushy romance. And now, the power couple is making the headlines as Saba has shared pics from their London vacation on social media and they are enjoying their time there. Saba posted pictures of herself at...
Janhvi Kapoor feels she was different girl with Sridevi
Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have graced the couch and they have grabbed eyeballs with their quirkiness and panache. The episode witnessed a lot of fun moments along with some serious discussions. As Janhvi graced the couch for the second time, she was quizzed about how she felt rooted with her family post Sridevi’s demise. Janhvi Kapoor on dealing with Sridevi’s demise During the conversation, Janhvi stated while it was a tough time to deal with, she had managed to get through...
Rajeev Sen REACTS to sister Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi’s relationship
The news that Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi are dating has caused a big stir on the internet. The former IPL chairman posted a bunch of photos with the Main Hoon Naa actress on Instagram last night. In the pictures, the couple was cuddled up and having fun together while on vacation in Maldives and Sardinia. Lalit Modi wrote in the caption that he was starting over with his "better-looking partner," Sushmita. The post quickly got a lot of attention....
Hina Khan looks gorgeous in shimmery bodycon gown; Fans go 'wow'
Hina Khan is one of the most beautiful actresses in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame from her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her role ‘Akshara’ is still fresh in the minds of viewers. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense. Hina recently walked on the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and made headlines for her OOTDs. She enjoys a massive fan following...
Ranveer Singh REACTS to Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s relationship news
Ranveer Singh has said what he thinks about the fact that Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi are dating. Lalit Modi posted a bunch of pictures from his vacation with the Main Hoon Naa actress on Instagram last night. Not only that, but he also said that he was happy to start over with his "better-looking partner," Sushmita. Without a doubt, this announcement blew up the internet, and his post became very popular very quickly. Later, he made it clear that...
Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna organise a special screening at Chiranjeevi’s home
Aamir Khan forthcoming comedy drama Laal Singh Chaddha will make it to the theatres on the 11th of August this year. Before the audience can give their verdict on the Hindi retelling of the famous Hollywood drama Forrest Gump, Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Nagarjuna organized a special screening of the movie at Megastar's Hyderabad residence. RRR maker SS Rajamouli and Pushpa director Sukumar also attended this screening. An image from the star-studded evening is doing rounds on the internet...
Anushka Sharma revealed how much she cherished 'being normal' with Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma is one of the most successful Indian actresses, with a nearly fifteen-year career. She has appeared in numerous iconic Indian films, including Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, PK, Sanju, NH10, and Phillauri. She also ventured into clothing and apparel with Nush and production with Clean Slate Filmz, her production company. She eventually left the production company in order to focus on her acting career and fulfil her parental responsibilities. Anushka...
Sushmita Sen goes viral after dating announcement
Sushmita Sen needs no formal introduction. She has starred in many movies like Biwi No.1, Aaghaaz, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Samay: When Time Strikes, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Do Knot Disturb, and others. The former beauty queen is quite active on social media too. However, today, she is making headlines after former IPL chairman Lalit Modi confirmed his relationship with Sushmita Sen.The IPL founder took to his Instagram space some time back and shared quite a few cozy photos with Sen...
Sara Ali Khan spilled beans on Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna dating?
Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses in the industry. She also has been a part of movies like Kedarnath, Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re and Simmba. She enjoys a massive following on social media and keeps gracing her followers and admirers with pictures of her. Sara Ali Khan graced Karan Johar’s controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan, along with Janhvi Kapoor, and made some shocking revelations with respect to Dear Comrade actor Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship status. Sara...
Sara Ali Khan on failure of Love Aaj Kal: 'It was a Valentine's Day slap on my face'
Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses in the industry. She has been a part of movies like Kedarnath, Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re and Simmba. She enjoys a massive following on social media and keeps gracing her followers and admirers with pictures of her. Sara Ali Khan graced the second episode of the seventh season of Karan Johar’s controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan, along with Janhvi Kapoor. Apart from making some shocking revelations and clearing...
Taapsee Pannu captains the Mithali Raj Biopic to victory despite hiccups
Taapsee Pannu as Mithali Raj, teaches us that winning isn't everything. Director Srijit Mukherji outlines the dilemma of the Indian Women's Cricket Team, which is battling for food, housing, cricket gear, and more. The video also focuses on Mithali Raj's youth, showing how she fell in love with the game and her path from there. It's a story of Mithali Raj and the Indian Women's Cricket Team's worldwide ascension. If you look at her life as a whole, you can...
Daler Mehndi arrested in India for ‘human trafficking’
Daler Mehndi and his brother were accused of illegally transferring people abroad disguised as members of his dancing troupe. Bakshish Singh filed the first case in 2003 at the Patiala Sadar police station. Daler can now appeal to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Thursday, a Patiala court imposed a two-year prison sentence on Punjabi musician Daler Mehndi in a 2003 human trafficking case. Thursday, a district court in Patiala confirmed a verdict from 2018 in a 19-year-old human trafficking...
