Bollywood Live: Todays Latest Bollywood Celebrity News & Gossip

Imtiaz Ali is finally ready to live with his estranged wife Preety
In January 2021, Imtiaz Ali was on vacation in the Maldives with his estranged wife Preety and daughter Ida. Similar remarks apply to the claim that they afterwards took a quick vacation in Kerala in June 2021 Coming back to the reunion, a source says, "It took them more than 2 years after Imtiaz moved in back with Preety in March 2020, but all's well that ends well. In January 2021, Imtiaz Ali—known for his films that examine the intricacies...
Paramount Pictures to distribute 'Laal Singh Chaddha' globally
The upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha," starring Aamir Khan, will be distributed internationally by Paramount Pictures. The upcoming comedy-drama starring Khan is an authentic remake of the same-titled 1994 movie starring Tom Hanks. Actor Atul Kulkarni adapted the English script into the Hindi film, which was directed by director Advait Chandan. The upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha," starring Aamir Khan, will be distributed internationally by Paramount Pictures. According to a statement that the Hollywood firm announced on Saturday. The upcoming...
Vir Das gets stuck on Air India flight for five hours, documents it on Twitter
Following Vir Das' recent nearly five-hour flight delay on an Air India flight, mayhem broke out as passengers quarrelled with crew members. Vir tweeted about his experience and offered his own humorous perspective. Several other Twitter users reacted to this and shared their own stories of airline delays. Following Vir Das' recent nearly five-hour flight delay on an Air India flight, mayhem broke out as passengers quarrelled with crew members. After four hours of waiting, Vir tweeted about his experience...
Ayan Mukerji changed his promotional strategy because of Kesariya
Ayan Mukerji, the director of the next film Brahmastra, has said that the audience's response to the teaser for the movie Kesariya prompted him to change their original promotion strategy. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the movie's leads, sing a love ballad called Kesariya. The song's teaser was issued by the movie's production team around the time the two stars' April wedding. Ayan Mukerji, the director of the next film Brahmastra, has said that the audience's response to the teaser...
Katrina Kaif posted a series of photos on the beach on her birthday
Katrina Kaif posted a series of photos on the beach wearing an overall, full sleeves white button down over her bikini. In the photo Kat can be seen with a group of her girls looking Ahhmazinnggg. Earlier today numerous celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Kareena Kapoor, sent birthday greetings to Katrina Kaif. It's the birthday of Katrina Kaif. She posted a series of photos on the beach wearing an overall, full sleeves white button down over her bikini....
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan's losses feel personal
Actor Shah Rukh Khan was referred to as a "superstar" by Taapsee Pannu. According to the actress in a recent interview, she told Shah Rukh that he serves as "the baseline" for "any outsider." She also discussed how current success and failure have an impact on her. Actor Shah Rukh Khan was referred to as a "superstar" by Taapsee Pannu. Who also said that his success and failure are personal, which is the definition of true fame. According to the...
Janhvi Kapoor on comparison with Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday
Recently, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor shared a scene in episode 2 of season 7 of Koffee With Karan. Janhvi discussed being likened to her "contemporaries," Sara and Ananya Panday, in a recent interview. Janhvi claimed that the three of them could "co-exist and thrive." Recently, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor shared a scene in episode 2 of season 7 of Koffee With Karan. Janhvi made her acting debut with Dhadak in the same year that Sara started...
Kartik Aaryan posted first look and release date of Shehzaada
On Saturday afternoon, Kartik Aaryan posted the first image from his next movie Shehzaada to social media. The movie, which was initially scheduled to hit theatres in November, also received a revised release date announcement from the actor. It will now be launched in January of next year, according to Kartik's post. On Saturday afternoon, Kartik Aaryan posted the first image from his next movie Shehzaada to social media. The movie, which was initially scheduled to hit theatres in November,...
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kolhi spotted in London by fans
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli went to see American vocalist Krishna Das perform in London. Someone posted images of the couple talking to a fan during the event on Instagram. Additionally, they also posed for a photo with a fan. Anushka Sharma, an actress, and Virat Kohli, a cricketer, went to see American vocalist Krishna Das perform in London. Someone posted images of the couple talking to a fan during the event on Instagram. Additionally, they also posed for a...
Beautiful Urvashi Rautela shines in silvery metallic gown
When Urvashi Rautela posts an eye-catching photo to Instagram, not even the gloomiest of rainy days can dim your emotions. Urvashi is famous for making the most daring fashion choices, and her closet is the stuff of legends. For a recent charity event, the actress wore a dazzling metallic gown by Yasmine Hawa Couture. Take a look!
Co-Ord Set, Tara Sutaria Sets The Right Tone For Summer Fashion worth Rs. 7900
Actress Tara Sutaria is getting a lot of attention for the clothes she wears. The movie is a sequel to the 2014 movie Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. She was seen again promoting her movie The City while wearing a stylish co-ord set. Actress Tara Sutaria is getting a lot of attention for the clothes she wears. Ek Villain Returns is one of the movies that people are most excited to see right now....
Jacqueline Fernandez recreates Cindy Crawford iconic 1992 ad for charity; see pic
On Friday, Karan Johar shared an advertisement with Jacqueline Fernandez. Upon sharing the ad on Instagram, the director remarked, “Can’t take my eyes off this new Pepsi Black ad.” It’s interesting to note that Jacqueline’s appearance and the setting of the campaign are recreations of a Pepsi advertisement from 1992 In 1992, Cindy Crawford was in a Pepsi commercial that got a lot of attention. In the ad, the model got out of a car at a local gas station....
Lalit Modi leaves netizens in shock as He's dating Miss Universe Sushmita Sen
Everyone began to speculate about if businessman Lalit Modi and actress Sushmita had secretly wed. The business tycoon shared pictures from their recent trip to the Maldives Islands. Lalit quickly stated that they are not wed and that he is only dating Sushmita. The news made by IPL Founder Lalit Modi elicited a range of responses from internet users. Others made fun of the couple's 10-year age difference, while others sent them well-wishes. After the founder of the Indian Premier...
Rhea Chakraborty's post comes after Sushant Singh Rajput's sister said that she "ruined" her brother's life
Sushant Singh Rajput's life has been shattered since Rhea Chakraborty entered it in the year 2019." The actress posted an encouraging comment on her Instagram story about rising above the noise and finding compassion. A day ago, the actress was seen smiling for the paparazzi after her workout. Rhea Chakraborty, a Bollywood actress, continues to make headlines. A day ago, the actress was seen smiling for the paparazzi after her workout. Friday, the actress posted an encouraging comment on her...
Ranbir Kapoor is honest & very dedicated, says Sanjay Dutt
In a recent interview with Indian Express, Sanjay Dutt was asked about his bond with Ranbir and the actor didn't shy away from expressing his admiration for him. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra and backed by Yash Raj Films and will star the Bollywood star in a double role. Shuddh Singh. However, Sanjay did want Ranbir to explore as an actor and he explained the reason behind it as well. Ranbir Kapoor will feature in Shamshera with Sanjay...
Rajkummar Rao led Hit opens at Rs. 1 cr; Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu rakes-in Rs. 40 lakh on Day 1
The First Case, Shabaash Mithu and Judaa Hoke Bhi and Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon all underperformed. Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra film opened to a dismal Rs. 1 cr nett at the box office. Given that Taapsee Pannu is a known and dependable face in the Entertainment Industry, a better number was certainly what everyone in the trade would have expected. This week, a few movies came out, but none of them did very well at the box office....
Pooja Hegde slays in white as she DROPS a pic from her family vacay in England
Pooja Hegde is one of the popular personalities in the entertainment industry She has worked in movies such as Radhe Shyam, Beast, Housefull 4 and others. Pooja shared a photo featuring the famous Oxford University in England. fans waited for her photographs to come out in the public domain. After having a blast in Bangkok, actress Pooja Hegde has reached the United Kingdom to live life fullest with her family. is one of the popular personalities in the entertainment industry. She has...
Jaadugar Review
The film revolves around a magician, who for the sake of love does something that he totally hates. It is this loathe, that helps him achieve his desired goal, pun intended. However, the message it tries to convey gets lost. Jitendra Kumar is able to make his character believable, Arushi Sharma does a decent job as Dr Disha, and there is probably nothing that Manoj Joshi can't play onscreen. Some movies start with a good idea, but they often get...
Rajkummar Rao starrer is gripping but hits the roadblock in the climax
Director Sailesh Kolanu does well to build the ambience of a thriller, by slowly taking the audience into the dark world of twisted characters. Director tactfully infuses the personal story of the protagonist into the narrative Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra star in HIT: The First Case, which is a remake of a Telugu Film, and for those unaware, even that film suffered from the curse of the climax. The Hindi Film Industry doesn't use murder mysteries nearly as much...
Vaani Kapoor On Working With Ranbir Kapoor And Other Stars
Vaani Kapoor, 33, is fresh off the success of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. She will next be seen in the hotly-anticipated Shamshera opposite Ranbir Kapoor The 33-year-old actress is fresh off the success of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and will next be seen in the hotly-anticipated Shamshera opposite Ranbir Kapoor. [embedpost slug="shamsheras-vaani-kapoor-says-her-character-sona-has-an-arc/"] Vaani Kapoor star has been going up like a rocket. The 33-year-old actress just had a big hit with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and will next be seen with Ranbir Kapoor...
Sivakarthikeyan sports intimidating gaze in First Look of his next with Madonne Ashwin; PIC
After Prince and SK21, Sivakarthikeyan announced his next with Madonne Ashwin. This bilingual drama has been titled Maaveeran. The Don star can be seen looking all irked, posing in an orange shirt. It will go on the floors by the first week of August. Sivakarthikeyan has been making a lot of deals lately. After Prince and SK21, the actor told the director of his next project today. This two-language play is called Maaveeran. Now, the first look at the movie...
Sai Pallavi aspires for roles like Padmaavat & Bajirao Mastani
Sai Pallavi recently delivered a cinematic masterpiece in the form of legal drama Gargi. She plays a loving daughter, who will go to any extent to save her father. She said she wants to play a role like the ones played by the actress in Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani. Sai Pallavi new movie, Gargi, a legal drama, is a cinematic masterpiece. In it, she plays a loving daughter who will do anything to save her father. The actress from Shyam...
Fans hail Jitendra Kumar and Jaaved Jaaferi acting; Call the film 'magical'
After the huge accomplishment of Panchayat and Kota Manufacturing unit, Jitendra Kumar has returned to OTT to get hearts yet again. The actor returned to forged his magic spell as soon as once again with his website show 'Jaadugar'. Directed by Sameer Saxena, the movie was acquired introduced on the OTT system Netflix. After the huge accomplishment of Panchayat or Kota Manufacturing unit, Jitendra Kumar has returned to OTT to get hearts yet again. The actor returned to forged his...
5 reasons why Katrina is the most relatable star
She has starred opposite almost every leading actor of the 2000s, from Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan. She always keeps it real and unfiltered and that's what we like the most about her. It is Katrina Kaif's birthday and we cannot keep calm! She needs no formal introduction. [embedpost slug="katrina-kaif-compliments-alia-bhatts-darlings-teaser/"] It is Katrina Kaif's birthday and we cannot keep calm! She needs no formal introduction. Katrina is one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel...
Janhvi Kapoor asks fans to wish ‘Good Luck’ to her tummy
Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film GoodLuck Jerry. Helmed by Siddharth Sen, the movie is a dark comedy and will star Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh. Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film GoodLuck Jerry and the actress is promoting the film in every way possible. Helmed by Siddharth Sen, the movie is a dark comedy and will also star Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj...
Kartik Aaryan’s adorable PIC with his pet pooch Katori is probably the best thing on internet today
Kartik Aaryan is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood. He made his debut with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Apart from being an actor, Kartik is also known for his witty humour. Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented young actors in Bollywood. He got his start in 2011 with the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and since then he hasn't looked back. Kartik is a well-known actor, but he is also known for his witty...
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to Chak De India: 5 Sports dramas for you to binge-watch this weekend
The biopic of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh is inspirational and motivational. MS Dhoni - The Untold Story - Biopic of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is special. Kabir Khan leads the Indian Women's Hockey Team to a world cup victory to wipe his name off as a traitor in the eyes of Indians. Another week has gone by in the blink of an eye and the weekend is finally here to recalibrate. Weekends are to unwind, retire and...
Mouni Roy looks dreamy in backless blue gown, shares cozy PIC with hubby Suraj Nambiar
Naagin actress Mouni Roy got married to businessman Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022. She shared a dreamy and magical photo with her husband just a while back. With a backdrop of moonlight and ocean, the duo hugged each other and dished out couple goals. Mouni Roy is a beautiful and promising actor in the entertainment industry. She has proved her acting mettle in daily soaps such as Naagin, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and others. The actress enjoys a massive fan...
Celebs whose separation shocked everyone
Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen got married on June 9, 2019. Charu had started sharing cryptic posts that hinted all is not well in paradise. Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra had an ugly break-up. Marriages in the showbiz world have always been the most talked about event amongst fans. Some actors believe in sharing every personal detail regarding their life while others believe in keeping it to themselves. Similarly, while some actors get hitched and promise forever, there are some...
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives S2 Teaser is out
Netflix released teaser of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2. The reality show was first aired on Netflix in the year 2020 and the Season 1 got immense popularity. OTT series focuses on the personal lives of Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey 'Fabulous Wives' of Bollywood are all set to return with a bang. Just a while ago, Netflix dropped the promising teaser of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2. To note, the OTT series focuses on the personal lives...
Arjun Kapoor Kuttey to clash with Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot
Kuttey is slated to release on November 04 this year. Film will clash with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot. Kuttey stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj. Kuttey, starring Arjun Kapoor, has a release date. Vishal Bhardwaj announced on Instagram. The movie comes out on November 4. Tabu, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj co-star. Kuttey is Aasmaan Bhardwaaj first film. [embedpost slug= arjun-kapoor-takes-perfect-selfie-with-disha-patani-tara-sutaria-fans-in-a-mall/"] Vishal...
Tiger Shroff looks dashing as he flaunts his perfectly toned abs in new
Tiger posted a video of him flaunting his abs in an unbuttoned white blazer. His fans and followers flooded his Instagram comment section with fire and heart emojis. The 32-year-old is rumoured to be dating Bollywood diva Disha Patani. [embedpost slug="tiger-shroff-and-rashmika-mandanna-collaborate-for-an-ad-the-rumors-were-accurate/"] Tiger Shroff is very well-known actor in the movie business. From his first movie, Heropanti, to the very successful the Baaghi series and War that came after, the actor has also had a string of big hits early in...
Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS father Rishi Kapoor wanted him & Alia Bhatt to 'Go & get married'
Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest movie stars to have graced Bollywood. He will be seen in Shamshera, Brahmastra and Animal next year. The Wake Up Sid actor admitted that it would have been amazing if his father was alive Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most famous actors in Bollywood. He had been in the entertainment business for almost a decade and had been in some of the most famous movies, like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Barfi, Ae...
Ranbir Kapoor on working with Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra
Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest movie stars to have graced Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor: "To work with the best, it just betters you, betters your craft and makes you more alert". Ranbir was asked about the toughest and easiest thing of having his 'lady Alia Bhatt, an eminent Indian actress who will soon be 10 years old, is about to turn 10. She gained to prominence with 2 States, Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dear Zindagi,...
Ranbir Kapoor opens up about paparazzi culture; Says 'Attention comes with the job
Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shamshera. Brahmastra actor is expecting his first child with his wife Alia Bhatt. Ranbir says he wishes he could keep some parts of life private but understands attention. Ranbir Kapoor is promoting his flick Shamshera on several media. Since announcing their pregnancy, the paparazzi have congratulated and questioned the Brahmastra star about parenthood. Ranbir told NDTV he's used to paparazzi culture since he grew up with it....
Celesti Bairagey, Alia's Doppelganger lands a role in a television show
Celesti will appear on Udti Ka Naam Rajjo, her debut television programme. Due to her resemblance to actor Alia Bhatt, Celesti Bairagey gained notoriety after a video of her was widely shared on social media recently. A recent interview with Celesti revealed that she actually landed the job thanks to a reel she created based on a moment from Alia's movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Due to her resemblance to actor Alia Bhatt, Celesti Bairagey gained notoriety after a video of her...
Ranbir Kapoor recalls becoming the ‘poster boy of a casanov’
Before being married to Alia Bhatt, the actor's relationships had become a hot topic in the media. Ranbir Kapoor had a long-term romance with the actor Katrina Kaif before he met Alia. He was dating actor Deepika Padukone prior to Katrina. Before being married to Alia Bhatt, the actor's relationships had become a hot topic in the media. Ranbir Kapoor had a long-term romance with the actor Katrina Kaif before he met Alia. He was dating actor Deepika Padukone prior...
Shubeer Sen was not aware of his daughter Sushmita Sen's relationship
Actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen gained notoriety after Lalit Modi referred to her in love images as his "better half." The actor's father, retired Air Force officer Shubeer Sen, said he is not aware of any developments in the situation Despite Sushmita and Lalit later clarifying that they had not yet tied the knot. Actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen gained notoriety after Lalit Modi referred to her in love images as his "better half." The actor's...
Navya Naveli Nanda shares teaser of her advertisement debut on Insta
Navya Naveli Nanda has appeared in her first television commercial for a cosmetics company. She posted a video of herself unlocking her laptop while sitting on a chair, dressed in formals. The trailer for the advertisement, which has yet to appear, shows her discussing "personal worth." Navya Naveli Nanda has appeared in her first television commercial for a cosmetics company. She posted a video of herself unlocking her laptop while sitting on a chair, dressed in formals. The trailer for...
Satish Kaushik believe one needs to come out of their zone to stay relevant
Satish Kaushik thinks that in order to be relevant in today's society, one must step outside of their comfort zone. The Scam 1992 actor believes it is crucial to connect with young people today. Kaushik’s last film as a director was shot in Sitapur and was a story of Lal Bihari ‘Mritak’. Satish Kaushik thinks that in order to be relevant in today's society, one must step outside of their comfort zone. The Scam 1992 actor believes it is crucial...
