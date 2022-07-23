Bollywood Updates 23 Jul | Bollywood Movies | Celebrity News & Gossip | Dance Videos | Photoshoots

Bollywood Updates 23 July 2022: Get all the latest Celebrity News & Gossip from Bollywood, Bollywood Movies, Celebrity Dance Videos, and Celebrity Photoshoots.
Black or Red: Which look does Ananya Panday adore the most?
Ananya looked stunning in two monochromatic frocks. She appeared in two different looks and left her fans in awe. The 23-year-old wore Arpita Mehta sarees and an ethically crafted lycra suit. Ananya Panday, the young and talented actor of Bollywood, treated her fans with her sizzling looks. She is queening around in these two beauties that we have set up for you. Have you not yet watched the Liger movie? When your idols appear in promotional photos, you'll be taking...
Disha Patani raises the temperature in an off-shoulder mini dress
Disha Patani looks stunning in her latest pictures. She donned a mini brown dress, as shown below, and is keeping this winning streak going. The 30-year-old wore an organza outfit with a bust detail that was gathered and tied up. Disha Patani took the internet by storm with her latest pictures. She is wearing an off-shoulder dress. It is what we refer to as "love at first sight." She is still going strong in her new movie, Ek Villian Returns,...
Tara Sutaria sizzles in white strapless bodycon dress
Tara Sutaria is getting a lot of attention for the clothes she wears. The 26-year-old was spotted in Mumbai going about her daily movie promotion duties. She had bare-lipstick on, kohl-lined eyes, and left-over hair that was left to stay glossy. Actress Tara Sutaria is getting a lot of attention for the clothes she wears. Ek Villain Returns is one of her popular movies. The movie is a sequel to the 2014 movie Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha...
Nandini Shrikent on 'The Archies' casting: Didn't go over with parts on platter
Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor play key roles in The Archies. Casting director Nandini Shrikent says auditions were held for the roles. The Archies will soon be available on Netflix. Since it was revealed, Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies has garnered media attention. Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor play the key roles in the official Bollywood adaptation of the well-known comic book The Archies. Even the trailer for The Archies, which the creators recently posted,...
Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti and Nick Jonas spotted at pool party
Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday. Parineeti Chopra shared a collection of images and video footage from her cousin Priyanka's birthday party. Her brother-in-law, musician Nick Jonas, was additionally included in the collection of photos and filmed accessories. Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra shared a collection of images and video footage from her cousin Priyanka Chopra's birthday party. Priyanka and Nick's friends were also in the photos, which Parineeti shared on Instagram along with her brother-in-law, musician Nick Jonas. Parineeti published...
Vishnu Vishal posts his nude images after Ranveer Singh
After inspiration from Ranveer Sing, Indian actor Vishnu Vishal recently appeared in a nude photo shoot. Vishnu Vishal made a veiled reference to Ranveer Singh by posting multiple naked images of himself on Twitter while he laid in bed and said he was "following the trend." Sharing the images, Vishnu disclosed that Jwala Gutta, his wife and a badminton player, took them. He captioned the post, "Well... joining the trend! P.S. Also when wife @Guttajwala turns photographer..." Vishnu appeared in...
Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Good Luck Jerry released its second song 'Paracetamol'
Good Luck Jerry's second song 'Paracetamol' is out now. Janhvi Kapoor plays a drug dealer to pay for her mother's cancer-related medical expenses. The song's lyrics were written by Raj Shekhar and Soom T, and music was composed and produced by Parag Chhabra. The second track from Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry has been released. Janhvi posted the song's music video to Instagram along with the caption, "It's time tu #Paracetamol ghol ghol ghol re #Paracetamol #SongOutNow #GoodLuckJerry...
Nora Fatehi's dance in car goes viral
Dilbar actress Nora Fatehi is one of the top dancers in Bollywood. Recently made her directing debut with her third song as a singer, Dirty Little Secret. She judges Dance Deewane Juniors alongside Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. Nora Fatehi has undoubtedly become the top dancer in Bollywood. The Dilbar girl is simply tempting and has her fans' hearts pounding over everything she does, from her sultry photos to her amazing dancing moves. The Kusu Kusu diva usually wows fans...
Shubhaavi Choksey talks about being typecast
Shubhaavi slammed all the ideas and impressions that people have already made about her. The actress is known for her roles in many TV shows, like the recent remake of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She have played roles much older than my age. While terms like "stereotype" and "typecast" are still being talked about, actress Shubhaavi Choksey is winning hearts by trying new things and pushing herself as an actor in the negative and grey shades! The actress who is loved...
Sara Ali Khan greets paparazzi with ‘namaste’ reunites with Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush
Sara Ali Khan and her Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush went to a party in Mumbai. Joe and Anthony Russo, who are in India for the premiere. As they met the paparazzi, they looked so cute. Sara Ali Khan and her Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush went to a party in Mumbai for Joe Russo and Anthony Russo at Netflix's The Gray Man. The party was for Joe and Anthony Russo, who were in India for the premiere and to promote...
Kartik Aaryan and Ganesh Acharya team up on Shehzada's 200-dancer
Kartik Aaryan has always shown off dance moves that are ahead of the curve. The actor is getting ready to make another one. He will be working with Ganesh Acharya in Haryana to film a big song for his upcoming movie Shehzada. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) Ganesh Acharya did the choreography for the song, and it will be the first time Kartik works with him. People say it will be...
Janhvi Kapoor expresses love for History and Literature and Hate for mathematics
Janhvi Kapoor said, Maths just makes you like retarded." The actress is busy promoting her next movie right now. Janhvi says I was only interested in history and literature. Janhvi Kapoor is back in the bay area and back to work. When asked what her favourite subjects were in school, actress Janhvi Kapoor said that she liked History and Literature, but that she hated math so much that she thought it made people "retarded." The actress is busy promoting her...
Darlings: Alia Bhatt unveils new posters and trailer release date
Alia Bhatt is an Indian actor. After wowing audiences with her acting abilities, the actress has taken on the role of producer for her next Netflix film Darlings. Alia has revealed that the Darlings trailer will be unveiled on Monday, July 25. Alia Bhatt is an Indian actor. She was born on March 15, 1993, in India. She did not look back and went on to star in a number of great films, including the drama film Kapoor and Sons...
Suriya dedicates National Film Award to kids
Suriya is an Indian actor television presenter and philanthropist. The Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya won five awards at Friday's 68th National Film Awards. We are ecstatic with the five National awards for Soorarai Pottru. Suriya is an Indian actor television presenter and philanthropist. He primarily works in Tamil cinema, where he is one of the highest-paid actors and has also worked in a few Hindi films. The Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya won five awards at Friday's...
Disha Patani says she 'hates' watching her movies
Disha Patani was born on June 13, 1993, in India. Disha is getting ready for the movie Ek Villain Returns to come out. In an interview, she said she "hates" watching herself on screen. Disha Patani is an Indian actress. She was born on June 13, 1993, in India. Disha Patani, who began her acting career with the TV series Telugu, has won the hearts of millions of people around the world. Disha Patani is getting ready for the movie...
Aashka Goradia performs Sirsasana on a paddle board, Mouni Roy reacts
Aashka Goradia shared a new video of her yoga session. She was seen performing Sirsasana on a paddle board. Mouni Roy loved the video. If you follow Aashka Goradia on Instagram, you'd know that she's a big fan of working out. She does yoga every day and also pole dances to stay in shape. She posts videos of her workouts often, and her fans are always inspired by them. Friday, the actress from the TV show "Naagin" went on a...
Malaika Arora dons athleisure to give ‘Friday motivation’ and fitness goals
Malaika Arora is almost always seen in her stylish casuals. Malaika had already worked out because she went out for a casual day. Malaika in the city wearing a casual outfit with a mix of colours and patterns. Malaika Arora is almost always seen in her stylish casuals when she is out and about in Mumbai. Normally, we see the Bollywood star heading to the gym in sports suit and workout tights, but today was different. Maybe Malaika had already...
Ananya Panday embraces the summer day in a perfect chic look
Ananya Panday attended the trailer launch of Liger in Hyderabad. She looked pretty in a red saree. She opted for a ruffle saree and wore it with a stylish blouse. Ananya Panday looked stunning in a red saree on Thursday when she went to Hyderabad for the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Liger. She embraced the classic beauty of six yards and made a strong impression. From the bright colour of her saree to the stylish ruffles on it,...
Tanhaji starring Kajol and Ajay Devgn wins 3 national awards
The Unsung Warrior won three prestigious National Awards. Ajay Devgn won the National Film Award for Best Actor and Tanhaji won two awards. Kajol shared a picture and said she was 'so happy and proud' of the team. Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: On July 22, at the 68th National Film Awards, the film The Unsung Warrior won three prestigious National Awards. Ajay won the National Film Award for Best Actor, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior won the National...
