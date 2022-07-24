Bollywood Updates 24 Jul | Bollywood Movies | Celebrity News & Gossip | Dance Videos | Photoshoots

Bollywood Updates 24 July 2022: Get all the latest Celebrity News & Gossip from Bollywood, Bollywood Movies, Celebrity Dance Videos, and Celebrity Photoshoots.
KRK denies favouring Shah Rukh Khan to do Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan's next movie will be Pathaan. KRK has told the superstar not to do the movie. KRK is known for sending out tweets that stir up trouble. Shah Rukh Khan's next movie will be Pathaan. KRK has told the superstar not to do the movie because he thinks it will fail for sure. Kamaal R. Khan (KRK) is known for sending out tweets that stir up trouble. He always tweets about famous people and says whether he thinks...
Shweta and Palak Tiwari's take to Tiktok's viral 360 degree challenge
Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari are two of the most loved and admired divas. Everyone is happy to see them having a nice and cute family They get to spend time together, they do everything. Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari are two of the most loved and admired divas and stars in the country. The "mother-daughter" duo is brilliant and very funny, so it's no wonder that we can't stay calm when we see them together. Palak's personality is very...
Avneet Kaur latest bold photoshoot sets the Internet ablaze
Avneet Kaur is an Indian actress. She is known for her leading roles in several television series, including Ek Mutthi Aasmaan. She is one of those actresses who has always inspired a favorable and optimistic response from the crowd. Avneet Kaur is a name that goes without saying. The young actress has always left us shocked and hooked on her breathtaking moments on social media. She is a talented actor who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding...
Watch Video; Hina Khan breaks down on camera surprises internet
Hina Khan has recently shared a emotional video on her Tiktok. The actress seems very sad as her eyes were full of tears. fans are appreciating her for her amazing acting skills. Hina Khan has recently shared a video on her Tiktok in which she can be seen emotional broken and surprises internet with her amazing acting skills. Check it out; @hinakhan3890 Free #breakdown ♬ original sound - hina khan The actress always keeps her fans up to date on...
Mithun Chakraborty 'considered suicide' during his struggling days'
Mithun Chakraborty talked about his hard times. Mithun said in a new interview that he sometimes thought he wouldn't be able to reach his goals. He also said at that time that he couldn't go back to Kolkata. Mithun Chakraborty talked about his hard times and said there were times when he thought about killing himself. Mithun said in a new interview that he sometimes thought he wouldn't be able to reach his goals. He also said at that time...
Kriti Kharbanda raises temperature in swimming suit; See Photos
Kriti Kharbanda is an Indian actress. The actress shared pictures of herself on Instagram. The pictures are being liked by the fans. Kriti Kharbanda is an Indian actress known for her work in Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu language films. Kharbanda began her career as a model before making her acting debut in the Telugu movie Boni in 2009. The actress shared pictures of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral. Have a look! View this post on Instagram ...
Yami Gautam: Aditya Dhar cast her in different role when Bollywood was typecasting her
Yami Gautam has been in the movie industry for 10 years. She is known predominantly for her work in Hindi films. Aditya Dhar's decision to cast her in Uri changed her career path. Yami Gautam Dhar is an Indian actress known predominantly for her work in Hindi films. She became well-known after she did some commercials for Glow & Lovely, and she started acting in TV shows. Yami Gautam has been in the movie industry for 10 years. She has...
Dia Mirza wins heart in red outfit, see photos
Dia Mirza won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000. She made her acting debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. She proved her fashion sense once again and donned a stunning red outfit. Dia Mirza Rekhi is an Indian actress, model, and social worker who predominantly works in Hindi films. She won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000. She made her acting debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. For her recent Instagram post,...
Arjun Kapoor told paparazzi to move from middle of the road, 'We don't own this road'
Arjun is an Indian actor working in Hindi films. Arjun requested that the paparazzi clear the road for traffic. In the video, Arjun tells, 'Andar aa jayiye'. Arjun Kapoor is an Indian actor working in Hindi films. A member of the Surinder Kapoor family, he made his acting debut with the superhit romance Ishaqzaade. A paparazzo account published a video of Kapoor requesting that the paparazzi clear the road for traffic. In the video, Arjun tells, "Andar aa jayiye. Humari...
Actor Prakruti Mishra reacts to online assault by co-star's wife
Prakruti Mishra is known for her work in Odia films and Hindi television. The wife of co-star Babushaan Mohanty is said to have hit her because she thought they were having an affair. She wrote Working out on Women Empowerment For this Society. Prakruti Mishra is an Indian actress known for her work in Odia films and Hindi television. She has received the National Film Award for Best Actress for Hello Arsi. On Sunday, a video of actor Prakruti Mishra...
‘I am broader than most other contemporaries of mine’ says Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor is an Indian actor working in Hindi films. He made his acting debut with the superhit romance Ishaqzaade. Arjun said that people also misunderstand him because he doesn't look like "what Indian standards of a man should look like". Arjun Kapoor is an Indian actor working in Hindi films. A member of the Surinder Kapoor family, he made his acting debut with the superhit romance Ishaqzaade. Arjun said in a new interview that people also misunderstand him because...
Vijay Deverakonda wore basic chappals worth ₹199 for Liger Trailer Launch
Vijay wore simple cargo pants, a black T-shirt, and a pair of chappals to the event. Vijay Deverakonda looked at the trailer launch for "Liger" because of how he dressed. The actor wanted to wear something that fit his character in the movie. Everyone is talking about how simple Vijay Deverakonda looked at the trailer launch for "Liger" because of how he dressed. Ranveer Singh was so impressed that he said Vijay was the only actor after John Abraham who...
Keerthy Suresh mesmerizes us with her singing skills
Keerthy Suresh is one of the Indian entertainment industry's most loved. Hear her sing and fall in love with her all over again. She is still well-known all over India for all the right reasons. Keerthy Suresh is one of the Indian entertainment industry's most loved and respected actresses. Even though she hasn't done a Hindi movie yet, she is still well-known all over India for all the right reasons. She's already proven herself as an actress many times, and...
'I have never experienced London like this' says Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak says, "It's horrible (to be) in 38-39 degrees. The weather office for the country said the temperature was 39.1 degrees. The summer has not been great at all. A few days ago, the UK broke its top spot temperature, and a heatwave was also happening in Europe. The weather office for the country said the temperature was 39.1 degrees Celsius as people sweated in the heat. Karishma Kotak says, “It’s horrible (to be) in 38-39 degrees. We don’t...
Kriti Sanon can't stop showing her affection for her dogs; See Video
Kriti Sanon is one of the cutest and most well-liked actress in India and Pakistan. She kills it in all of her movies, so it's no surprise that fans love it when she shows up in public. Her latest video is all about "cuteness goals," and we can't look away. Kriti Sanon is one of the cutest and most well-liked actress in India and Pakistan. She kills it in all of her movies, so it's no surprise that fans love...
Aryanshi Sharma, the influencer win hearts from her beautiful smile
Aryanshi Sharma is quite active on social media and never misses an opportunity to wow her followers by posting the latest photos. Four and half million people follow her on Instagram.
Anushka Sen oozes magnificence in a bright pink outfit
Anushka Sen is pictured, wearing a stunning pink dress on Instagram. The actress completed the look with dazzling golden neck jewellery, chic watch on her wrist, and ear studs. With bare lips, sharply defined eyes, and nail extensions, the diva finished the look. The actress managed to keep the perfect "princess" look while getting all sun-kissed for the picture thanks to her lovely mid-parted hair bun. The actress finished her photographs while posing, her face sporting a serene, unhurried smile.
Kartik Aaryan shares BTS click from his next song in Shehzada
Kartik Aaryan is next going to be seen in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada, alongside Kriti Sanon. The film releases on 10th February, 2022. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the second-highest-grossing Hindi movie this year, is doing well. Kartik Aaryan is next going to be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada, alongside Kriti Sanon. The film releases on 10th February, 2022. Since the outset, Kartik Aaryan has consistently produced enjoyable films as a recognised A-list actor. He is feeling good since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the...
Farhan Akhtar on Indian representation in Hollywood
Farhan Akhtar recently had his international acting debut with Ms. Marvel. Filmmaker is pleased with how Indians are portrayed in the west. The Don 2 director is currently working on a screenplay for his upcoming project, Don 3. Farhan Akhtar recently hosted the Russo Brothers, along with his business partner Ritesh Sidhwani, at his residence. The directors discussed their work, current trends in the Indian and international cinema industries, and the ability of streaming behemoths to spread content around the world....
Rakul Preet Singh to be seen in Jjust Music's 'Mashooka'
Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music to deliver another blockbuster number with 'Mashooka'. Asees Kaur, Aditya Iyengar, and Devansh Sharma, collectively known as Viruss, are the song's brilliant singers. Released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on July 26, July 27, and August 1. Rakul Preet Singh in the lead in Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music, which is all set to deliver another blockbuster number with 'Mashooka.' Asees Kaur, Aditya Iyengar, and Devansh Sharma, collectively known as Viruss, are the song's brilliant singers. Charit...
Shamshera Day 2 Box Office
Shamshera debuted with slightly more than Rs. 10 cr on day 1. The figures shocked the industry because they were lower than expected. On day 2, the movie contributed between Rs. 9.95 and Rs.10.30 cr, indicating a slow Saturday. Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, released in theatres. Both Ranbir Kapoor and director Karan Malhotra made their movie debuts in the film after absences of four and seven years, respectively. Since the...
Read More News On
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.