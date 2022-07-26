Bollywood Updates 26 Jul | Bollywood Movies | Celebrity News & Gossip | Dance Videos | Photoshoots

Bollywood Updates 26 July 2022: Get all the latest Celebrity News & Gossip from Bollywood, Bollywood Movies, Celebrity Dance Videos, and Celebrity Photoshoots.
Rajpal Yadav hounared with Doctrate degree in Arts from IOUHHSP
Rajpal Yadav was awarded an honorary Ph.D. in Arts by the board of directors of the IOUHHSP in America. He will be next seen in the movie Taxi Mein Bhoot Hai. Rajpal Yadav has been impressing people with his refined acting and charm on the big screen for more than twenty-five years. From Jungle, Pati Patni aur Woh to Bhool Bhulaiya 2. The actor has made a big name for himself in the business. And continues to amaze people with how...
Mouni Roy latest bold photoshoot sets the Internet ablaze
Mouni Roy is an Indian actress who primarily works in Hindi films and television. The actress shared bold pictures of herself on Instagram. She has 24 million followers on her Instagram account. Mouni Roy is a talented actor who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career. The actress shared bold pictures of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral. She captioned her post, “Life’s a dandelion white.” Take a look! View this...
Juhi Chawla shares video of enjoying on vacation in Florence
Juhi Chawla is an Indian actress. Juhi shared a cheerful video of herself walking around Florence, Italy. The actor is enjoying her Monday in the historic town in Italy. Juhi Chawla is an Indian actress, film producer, and entrepreneur. After she won the Miss India contest in 1984, she became known as one of the top actresses. Juhi shared a cheerful video of herself walking around Florence, Italy. The actor is enjoying her Monday in the historic town in Italy....
Nithya Menen denies getting married, claiming she doesn't need calls
Nithya Menen is an Indian actress. Nithya Menen posted a video to confirm that she is not getting married and is just taking a break after a hard year. She said, "I am always going to take breaks from acting and I am going to need that time to recuperate." Nithya Menen is an Indian actress and singer who works primarily in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada films. Nithya Menen posted a video to confirm that she is not getting...
Watch: Alia Bhatt dances to hubby Ranbir Kapoor's Channa Mereya
Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress. Alia stars as Rani in Karan Johar's upcoming film. She did not look back and went on to star in a number of great films. Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress. She was born on March 15, 1993, in India. She did not look back and went on to star in a number of great films, including the drama film Kapoor and Sons (2016). Alia plays Rani in Karan Johar's upcoming movie, and Ranveer...
Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, and Bobby Deol share great moment
Sunny Deol added a fresh photo of himself. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Sunny wrote, "Happiness is loving and being loved. In the comments section, a fan replied to the post by calling them the "best family. On Monday, actor Sunny Deol added a fresh photo of himself, his father Dharmendra, and his brother Bobby Deol on Instagram. As he posed on a sofa with the two Deol brothers, he said that life is all about love and being loved....
Jacqueline Fernandez spotted in a floral saree at Vikrant Rona press meet
Jacqueline Fernandez and Kichcha Sudeepa were spotted together recently in support of their movie, Vikrant Rona, which Salman Khan Films will release in Hindi. Jacqueline was seen wearing beautiful floral saree that made her fans stunned with her beauty.
Farhan Akhtar with his great-grandfather; Aditi Rao Hydari says 'Whoa!!!!! So cool! #samesame'
Farhan Akhtar shared an edited photo of himself with his great-grandfather Muztar Khairabadi. His wife Shibani Dandekar and his fans were quick to respond. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari said, Whoa!!!! Farhan Akhtar, an actor and filmmaker shared an edited photo of himself with his late great-grandfather, the Urdu poet Muztar Khairabadi, on Instagram on Monday. Poet Khairabadi is sitting on a chair in the edited black-and-white photo, and Akhtar is standing next to him. When Akhtar posted the picture, he...
Charlotte Crosby shares pregnancy update as she struggles from 'worst pain'
Charlotte Crosby is expecting her first child with partner Jake Ankers. She has been experiencing the 'worst pain' in her hips during this pregnancy. The reality actress has been using 'Dr. Google' to self-diagnose the cause of her hip pain. Charlotte Crosby has shared a pregnancy update with her followers, and has told them that she has been experiencing the "worst pain". The 32-year-old reality actress, who first gained notoriety on the MTV show Geordie Shore, recorded a number of...
Salman Khan praises Katrina Kaif at Vikrant Rona press conference
Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will make its cinematic debut on April 21. Vikrant Rona, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Kiccha Sudeep, will hit theatres on July 28. Anup Bhandari is the film's director. Salman Khan needs no introduction as his over three decades of Bollywood career is enough for it. The actor produced a number of blockbuster films, including Tere Naam, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrani Bhaijaan, and Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. Salman Khan, often known as "Bhai," has...
Kartik Aaryan reveals he would never do 'bad mouth and spread rumours' in relationship
Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented and promising actors in Bollywood. His most recent film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, shattered numerous Box Office records. Kartik dated his Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star Sara Ali Khan. Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented and promising actors in Bollywood. He started his career with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for him. In movies like Love Aaj Kal 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh,...
Mika Singh and Akanksha Puri look glamorous as they spotted
Mika Di Vohti is a reality television programme. 12 ladies competed against one another for the right to marry Mika Singh. Mika picked Akanksha Puri over Prantika Das and Neet Mahal to be his bride. Mika Singh and Akansha Puri, are officially together after the latter earned the title of Mika Singh’s ‘Vohti’. On Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti, a reality television programme. Twelve ladies competed against one another for the right to marry Mika Singh in Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti....
Akshay Kumar is excited to join wife in York as his shoot gets cancelled
Akshay Kumar is one of the most promising and talented actors in Bollywood. He has starred in a number of hugely successful films, such as Hera Pheri and Namastey London. Next up for Akshay is the family drama Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar. Akshay Kumar is one of the most promising and talented actors in Bollywood and has been ruling the industry for over three decades now. He has starred in a number of hugely successful films, such as Hera Pheri,...
Akshay Kumar looks uber-cool in his new post featured in the rain
Thanks to the rain gods and a postponed shoot, Akshay Kumar has been able to find some time in between his hectic schedule to spend time with his family. Sharing an image of him waiting at a station in York in England, Akshay said, “When the rains set in, shooting is cancelled, so family here I come. #YorkToLondon.” In the photo, the actor is wearing a jacket, track pants with a cap and a bag. Akshay Kumar leads a very...
Priyanka Chopra Went To A Kenny Chesney Concert With Nick Jonas
With her husband Nick Jonas and her pals, Priyanka Chopra concluded her birthday week by going to a Kenny Chesney concert in California. The duo can be seen dancing to the music in matching black clothes in the video. On July 18, Priyanka began her birthday week in Mexico, and ever since, she has been delighting her followers to gorgeous photos from her 40th birthday celebration on Instagram. With her husband Nick Jonas and her pals, Priyanka Chopra concluded her...
Alia Bhatt would be upset if husband did not approach her for production
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt stated on Monday that she would be "upset" if her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor did not approach her to produce his directorial debut Kapoor has stated a desire to try his hand at film directing while promoting his most recent feature, Shamshera. The actor, who will next be seen with Bhatt in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, has previously said that during the pandemic-induced lockdown. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt stated on Monday that she would be "upset" if...
Ali Fazal turned down the offer to star in The Night Manager Hindi remake
One of the most anticipated Hindi remakes in recent memory is The Night Manager, and it has been claimed that Hrithik Roshan will play the lead role. While there were early claims that Hrithik Roshan had left the film, there were soon other reports that Aditya Roy Kapur had been added. But did you know that Ali Fazal was contacted for the role before the Malang star. One of the most anticipated Hindi remakes in recent memory is The Night...
Salman Khan announces No Entry sequel at the Vikrant Rona event
When Salman Khan suddenly appeared on stage at a Vikrant Rona function, everyone was taken aback. While speaking with the media, the star of this Kichcha Sudeepa film, Jacqueline Fernandez, made an intriguing statement. The superstar might have revealed that he would begin No Entry 2 after finishing Bhaijaan at the media interview. When Salman Khan suddenly appeared on stage at a Vikrant Rona function, everyone was taken aback. While speaking with the media, the star of this Kichcha Sudeepa...
Ranveer Singh faces a complaint on his Nude photoshoot from an NGO
Ranveer Singh recently broke the internet with a daring photo shoot for a magazine. The actor, who is frequently praised for his eccentric sense of style, seems to have offended an NGO. In fact, a complaint has been registered against the actor for hurting the sentiments of women. Ranveer Singh recently broke the internet with a daring photo shoot for a magazine. While his female fans couldn't stop drooling over his avatar for the magazine cover. The actor, who is...
The trailer of Darlings starring Alia Bhatt is out
Starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew, the Darlings trailer is currently available. Darlings, directed by Jasmeet K. Reen, is a dark comedy that centers around Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma's union. The plot, which takes a strong stance against domestic violence, indulges Alia Bhatt's revenge after suffering abuse at the hands of her husband Humza. Starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew, the Darlings trailer is currently available. Darlings, directed by Jasmeet K....
Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood honored as Brand Endorser of 2022 by IAA
The IAA Leadership Awards are one of the major programmes among several that IAA runs for the business. Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood received recognition for their work in marketing, media, and entertainment at a lavish ceremony on July 25, 2022. Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood have now joined the ranks of Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others. The IAA Leadership Awards are one of the major programmes among several that IAA runs for...
